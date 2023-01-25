Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette
PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police take murder suspect, two others into custody
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have taken a second suspect into custody concerning the murder of 15-year-old Merian Smith. The 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.
Central Illinois Proud
Bomb threat clears out downtown Pere Marquette overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette building early Saturday morning. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the bomb threat just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers helped evacuate hotel guests and staff members.
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen arrested for possession of handgun
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a teen on gun-related charges Wednesday. The 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and obstructing/resisting police. Officers initially approached two juveniles near Ravine and Peoria Avenues at approximately 5:40 p.m....
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police arrest juveniles in two separate cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles were arrested in two separate incidents in Peoria within the past 24 hours. Police say a 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday at around 5:40 P.M. in the area of East Ravine and North Peoria Avenues on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Handgun Under 21, and Obstructing/Resisting Police.
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman dead in Saturday morning crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — A 50-year-old Peoria woman died Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton and Deer Creek. According to a Facebook post from the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, authorities learned about the crash at 5:15 a.m. Saturday. While limited information is available at this time, the crash happened near mile marker 107 and the woman was headed eastbound on I-74.
25newsnow.com
Bar owner sentenced to 30 days jail, conditional discharge following 2020 East Peoria hit-and-run
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria bar owner has been sentenced to jail for hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene at a casino three years ago. Martin Walgenbach was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting March 3 - giving him time to get his medications approved in the Tazewell County Jail.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
1470 WMBD
Second suspect in November murder arrested; others arrested during traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have long said they believed more than one person was possibly responsible for a fatal shooting last November. Now, they say, a second suspect is in custody. Police say an 18-year-old they did not identify was arrested Thursday night on First-Degree Murder and other...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Jail holds Women’s health fair for female detainees
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Jail has partnered with the living to serve foundation and brought 10 vendors to the jail offering various resources for the soon-to-be-released inmates. Resources included information on jobs, mental health, healthcare, mammogram screenings, educational information, and even some guest speakers that had similar...
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Person in custody in Planned Parenthood arson investigation, formally charged by feds
PEORIA, Ill. – A suspect is now in custody for a recent fire at Planned Parenthood of Peoria. Tyler Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested Tuesday by Peoria Police. He was charged Wednesday by federal prosecutors with the federal equivalent of an Aggravated Arson charge, “Malicious Use of Fire and an Explosive to Damage, and Attempt to Damage, Property Used In and Affecting Interstate Commerce.”
25newsnow.com
Juvenile arrested for gun offenses after fleeing officers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after fleeing officers and allegedly discarding a weapon. Peoria Police say the 15-year-old and another juvenile were approached by officers in the 300 block of East Ravine when they ran. Both were apprehended after a...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi-truck crash victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Friday that 42-year-old Amanda Matuszyk of Galesburg was the victim of a semi-truck crash Thursday morning. Matuszyk was a Patient Care Tech as OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center and was on her way to work when the crash...
Central Illinois Proud
Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Normal NAACP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is sharing its reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols. He died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7. Attorney Ben Crump is representing Nichol’s family. Previously, Crump represented the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery,...
'Upset' Illinois Man Set Fire To Planned Parenthood After Girlfriend's Abortion: DOJ
Tyler Massengill allegedly said the attack was "worth it" if the blaze caused even "a little delay" in someone receiving care.
Comments / 0