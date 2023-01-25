PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO