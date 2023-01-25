ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Friday Night Crash Closes Many Lanes on Knickerbocker

The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events, Jan. 27-29

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little, National Center for Children's...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?

Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash at Busy Intersection Sends 2 to Hospital

Officers arrived and located two vehicles that were directly involved in the crash and learned that the white Toyota passenger car was heading northbound on North Chadbourne and had a green light. Then, the silver Ford Escape, which was traveling eastbound on 6th Street, disregarded a red light and struck the white Toyota and yield sign.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Lending a hand to San Angelo’s homeless neighbors

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Throughout the day of January 26, 2023, The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition, with many local organizations, came out to lend a helping hand to San Angelo’s homeless neighbors and take a census to find solutions to homelessness in the area. The 2023 Point-In-Time (PIT) Count is a census that […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

ALERT: Avoid Sherwood Way Due to Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX — Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Sunset Blvd. According to our reporters on scene, on Jan. 26, 2023, at around 10 p.m. officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Wy. and Sunset Blvd. for the report of a major crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours

SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Soaring egg prices impact local bakeries

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Local San Angelo bakeries are feeling the heat, not from the kitchen but rather from their wallets. Egg prices are continuing to rise, putting them in a difficult situation. “Not being able to get a product that’s in 95 percent of what we make here, can cause trouble in production,” said Earl […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crash caused by running a…green light?

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident. A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update with SAISD: January 26, 2023

San Angelo Independent School District Superintendant Dr. Carl Dethloff joined Carolyn McEnrue in the KLST studio on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with updates on everything happening in the school district this spring.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Five SAISD students named All-State Musicians

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — San Angelo ISD is celebrating five students from Central High School and Lake View High School that reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve through the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA). These students earned the distinguished honor of TMEA All-State in the band, orchestra, and choir; “The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bobcats and Lady Cats Snag Victory from the Jaws of Defeat

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (20-7)(2-3) and Lady Cats (18-12)(5-2) hosted the Frenship Tigers (23-4)(4-1) and Lady Tigers (23-6)(6-1) at Central High School on Friday night. Both games had wild endings, and the ‘Cats and Lady Cats handed Frenship their first losses in district play.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bobcats' Quarterback Tyler Hill Commits to Angelo State

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central Bobcats’ stand-out quarterback, Tyler Hill, will continue his football career at Angelo State. In a tweet Hill sent out on Saturday evening, Hill says that he has committed to play football for Head Coach Jeff Girsch and the Rams. Hill was...
SAN ANGELO, TX

