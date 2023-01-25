Read full article on original website
Related
Reyna's Tacos serves San Angelo with a new location but same familiar menu items
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A plate of three tacos is served fresh from the stove with cilantro, salsa roja, queso fresco and more ingredients on top. In San Angelo, this iconic meal can be found at Reyna's Tacos, a Mexican food truck known for its staple menu items. "This...
Looking to get creative? Mayer Museum in San Angelo offers 'National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day' activities to the public
SAN ANGELO, Texas — "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day" is one of the many unique holidays that are not well-known. For the first time ever, Mayer Museum in San Angelo is celebrating the holiday with free activities for all ages from now until 5 p.m. Jan. 28. "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day is...
San Angelo LIVE!
Friday Night Crash Closes Many Lanes on Knickerbocker
The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
West Texas weekend events, Jan. 27-29
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little, National Center for Children's...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
San Angelo LIVE!
Crash at Busy Intersection Sends 2 to Hospital
Officers arrived and located two vehicles that were directly involved in the crash and learned that the white Toyota passenger car was heading northbound on North Chadbourne and had a green light. Then, the silver Ford Escape, which was traveling eastbound on 6th Street, disregarded a red light and struck the white Toyota and yield sign.
Lending a hand to San Angelo’s homeless neighbors
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Throughout the day of January 26, 2023, The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition, with many local organizations, came out to lend a helping hand to San Angelo’s homeless neighbors and take a census to find solutions to homelessness in the area. The 2023 Point-In-Time (PIT) Count is a census that […]
San Angelo LIVE!
ALERT: Avoid Sherwood Way Due to Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Sunset Blvd. According to our reporters on scene, on Jan. 26, 2023, at around 10 p.m. officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Wy. and Sunset Blvd. for the report of a major crash.
San Angelo LIVE!
Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours
SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
Soaring egg prices impact local bakeries
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Local San Angelo bakeries are feeling the heat, not from the kitchen but rather from their wallets. Egg prices are continuing to rise, putting them in a difficult situation. “Not being able to get a product that’s in 95 percent of what we make here, can cause trouble in production,” said Earl […]
Crash caused by running a…green light?
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident. A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed […]
San Angelo man sentenced to life for 2020 murder
A San Angelo man received life in prison after his murder conviction in the 2020 shooting death of Juan Quintana.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 27, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Update with SAISD: January 26, 2023
San Angelo Independent School District Superintendant Dr. Carl Dethloff joined Carolyn McEnrue in the KLST studio on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with updates on everything happening in the school district this spring.
Five SAISD students named All-State Musicians
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — San Angelo ISD is celebrating five students from Central High School and Lake View High School that reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve through the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA). These students earned the distinguished honor of TMEA All-State in the band, orchestra, and choir; “The […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Bobcats and Lady Cats Snag Victory from the Jaws of Defeat
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (20-7)(2-3) and Lady Cats (18-12)(5-2) hosted the Frenship Tigers (23-4)(4-1) and Lady Tigers (23-6)(6-1) at Central High School on Friday night. Both games had wild endings, and the ‘Cats and Lady Cats handed Frenship their first losses in district play.
Central High School Principal to retire after 33 years at SAISD
Bill Waters, Principal of Central High School, has announced his retirement after having served San Angelo ISD for 33 years.
San Angelo LIVE!
Bobcats' Quarterback Tyler Hill Commits to Angelo State
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central Bobcats’ stand-out quarterback, Tyler Hill, will continue his football career at Angelo State. In a tweet Hill sent out on Saturday evening, Hill says that he has committed to play football for Head Coach Jeff Girsch and the Rams. Hill was...
Comments / 0