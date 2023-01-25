ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Griffin
3d ago

Go to any casino in Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico and 90% of the vehicles have Texas license plates. It’s about time to keep that money in Texas. Legalize it in Texas but not in any high crime locations like Dallas, Houston or ElPaso until those Democratic mayors and DAs do something about that.

Money@G
3d ago

Let's save the lone star park! Put some slot machines in the lobby. I don't go there. We need to keep the money within texas!

Bobby Pickens
3d ago

Look beyond the tax revenue and consider why we are ok with the government telling us what we can do with our own money. Politicians miss the irony of championing freedom while also telling you that you can't spend your money, you earned, how you want.

