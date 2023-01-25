Read full article on original website
947wls.com
These are the Music Acts that will be Performing at the Chicago NASCAR Street Race
The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race is taking place in Chicago this July and we now know who will be performing that weekend…. July 1st and 2nd, Chicago will be hosting this monumental street race, and both days are set to feature several acts including The Black Crowes, The Chainsmokers, and Miranda Lambert.
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022
There is nothing quite like a Chicago-style hot dog. All the elements come together to create a genuinely iconic dish. Here are our three favorite hot dog spots we visited in 2022.
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Will we need a scraper or shovel in Chicago this weekend?
CHICAGO - We put a dent in the snowfall deficit this week in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, 3.6 inches of snow fell and that was followed by .8 of an inch on Thursday. That brings our total for the month of January to 6.3 inches, or 3 inches below average so far.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago chef Dominique Leach sets out to make BBQ more inclusive
Born and raised in Humboldt Park, chef and co-owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse is making strides in the BBQ community and giving back. She describes how she fought tooth and nail to break into the "BBQ boys club" and make her business successful.
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
blockclubchicago.org
Indoor Batting Spot, The Cage Chicago, Aims To Boost Youth Sports Community On Northwest Side
PORTAGE PARK — Inside a large corner storefront with blurred out windows, Jesus Quintana coaches young baseball and softball players as upbeat music thumps in the background. Quintana is the co-owner of The Cage Chicago, an indoor batting cage at 4334 N. Central Ave. that opened in December to...
tourcounsel.com
North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
napervillelocal.com
Gordon Ramsay’s Famous Beef Wellington Is Coming to Suburban Chicago
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the British reality TV star arguably best known for habitually berating contestants in his many televised cooking competitions, will expand his Chicago area footprint this year with a new restaurant in suburban Naperville. The team plans to bring the third location of Ramsay’s Kitchen, an all-day restaurant with a menu of signature Ramsay dishes including pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding, in spring 2023 to 39 W. Jefferson Avenue, according to a rep.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police report 10 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Austin area this month
CHICAGO - Chicago police said on Saturday that at least 10 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in the Austin neighborhood this month. The cars are being targeted by thieves who get tips on social media. The car thefts happened on:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January...
fox32chicago.com
Videos, photos show Chicago's biggest snowstorm on 56th anniversary of blizzard
CHICAGO - Do you remember Chicago's biggest snowstorm? It occurred on this day 56 years ago in 1967. The city was buried under 23 inches of snow. Walking was impossible and shoveling became deadly with 60 deaths blamed on the storm. The city came to a halt with nearly 50,000...
fox32chicago.com
Fire guts 'mom and pop' catering firm that made meals for the elderly and also served Bulls, Blackhawks
CHICAGO - Flames destroyed a well-known catering business Thursday night in the Clearing neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. inside of Georgis Gatering at 6:339 S. Central Ave., just blocks away from Midway Airport, according to officials. "It’s gutted, it’s done," said Becky Walowski, an...
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox32chicago.com
New Gold Coast restaurant, The Bellevue, to replace Tavern on Rush this spring
CHICAGO - Diners will have a new destination for food and cocktails this spring following the closure of an iconic Gold Coast restaurant last fall. The Bellevue, named after the cross street it sits on, will set up shop at 1031 N. Rush St., the former home of Tavern on Rush, according to a statement from Natalie Stanichuk, partner at Page One Public Relations.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note. Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.
