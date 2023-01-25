Read full article on original website
South Carolina Senate discusses bills to 'keep criminals behind bars' through bail reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators say bond reform is top of mind as a State Senate sub-committee considers two bills related to changes in how bail bonds are handled for accused criminals. On Tuesday, the senate judiciary subcommittee met to discuss new laws to combat repeat offenders in...
South Carolina representative explains proposed bill to prevent teaching about slave owners
Six state Republicans proposed the bill to ban critical race theory, a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism.
South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
In SC, pinball is banned for children. A new law could change that
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill recently introduced at the South Carolina state house would repeal an age old law that prohibits those 18 years old or younger from playing pinball. South Carolina's Pinball Community is booming, according to Fredrick Richardson, who owns Bang Back Pinball Lounge in Five Points.
WMBF
SC to issue second round of tax rebates for those who filed late
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have not yet filed your 2021 income tax return, there is still time to file and receive a rebate. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are issuing a second round of rebates. To be eligible for the rebate, you must file your...
Logan Wood’s family pushing for new boater safety legislation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Lowcountry teen who died in a 2022 boating accident wants to see new legislation passed to keep other boaters safe. Logan Wood’s life was cut short at just 18 years old when he was boating on the Edisto River last January. Shortly after, his friends and family […]
wpde.com
"Horrific, shocking": SC officials respond to release of Tyre Nichols body cam footage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several South Carolina law enforcement agencies are speaking out in response to the release of body cam footage Friday that shows a brutal confrontation between Tyre Nichols and five Memphis police officers. ***WARNING*** The following footage contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. WATCH THE...
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
FOX Carolina
Small dairy farms struggling in SC
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday. Making Rural Roads Safer. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing"...
yourislandnews.com
SC Military License Plates
According to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) website (https://bit.ly/3ZWkVHk) and SCDMV Form MV-37, there are 43 different types of S.C. Military Plates for vehicles. Some of those plates provide limited free parking in metered and timed spaces and some require a fee. Veterans and their family members can...
southarkansassun.com
Up To $10,000 Student Loans, Tuition Can Be Paid Under South Carolina’s 529 College Savings Plan
Up to $10,000 in student loans and tuition can be paid under South Carolina’s 529 college savings plan. These one-time payments to the beneficiary’s loans can also be for any individual. In December 2022, the SECURE Act has been authorized which changed several federal rules for college savings...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIS-TV
Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five
Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim checks worth up to $800 in South Carolina 20 days away
The window for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 will close in under three weeks. This tax rebate is available for all South Carolina residents so long as they have filed their 2021 taxes by Feb. 15. The rebate payments will then be issued to recipients the following month in March, according to the state's Department of Revenue.
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
wpde.com
SC AG: Financial services company to pay $45 million for sales of unregistered securities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Financial services companies Nexo, Inc. and Nexo Capital, Inc. will pay $45 million in a settlement over allegations of breaking South Carolina law by offering and selling unregistered securities. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the settlement in a press release on Jan. 27....
dillonheraldonline.com
SCDOT Begins Resurfacing Work On 90 Miles Of Interstate Highways
Columbia, South Carolina (January 24, 2023) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that work is underway to begin resurfacing approximately 90 miles of South Carolina’s interstate highways. These projects include resurfacing on major freight and transit arteries for the region, including interstate highways 20, 26, 95, 385 and 526.
