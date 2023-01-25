The window for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 will close in under three weeks. This tax rebate is available for all South Carolina residents so long as they have filed their 2021 taxes by Feb. 15. The rebate payments will then be issued to recipients the following month in March, according to the state's Department of Revenue.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO