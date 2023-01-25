ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday

CHICAGO - It's a fixer-upper's paradise. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday. Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park. About 8,000 items are...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, wounded in Far South Side shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning. Police say the boy was the passenger in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 127th Street when someone in a gray sedan started shooting. The gunfire broke out just before...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall is part of Chicago history. But its future is uncertain.

A hundred and thirty blocks south of the Chicago Loop, there’s a stretch of brick wall, painted yellow, covered in hundreds and hundreds of hand-lettered names. Some of the bricks are chipped, some of the paint is faded. But to people who live — or once lived —in this public housing community of Altgeld Gardens, this is their Memorial Wall, a place of family record for lost loved ones and a place of history.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Months after a school bus damaged her car, Chicago woman left with $800 in repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A school bus coming to pick up Chicago Public School kids hit some cars. The driver didn't stop, and instead continued on his route.The owner of one of the cars hit is not only angry, she was left with paying the damage. She is worried for the safety of others.CBS 2's Sara Machi had the story.Lilian Beal said she was inside Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary School for a conference on Sept. 8 when people ran inside talking about a bus that had hit some cars. They told her as the bus was heading to the school, the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 found fatally shot inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program

Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
CHICAGO, IL

