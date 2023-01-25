Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police report 10 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Austin area this month
CHICAGO - Chicago police said on Saturday that at least 10 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in the Austin neighborhood this month. The cars are being targeted by thieves who get tips on social media. The car thefts happened on:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January...
Crews battling large Phoenix, IL house fire in south suburbs
Six different fire departments are responding to the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
Woman struck by 2 vehicles in fatal South Austin hit-and-run, Chicago police say
A woman was struck by two vehicles in a fatal hit-and-run on the West Side.
'Oh my God!': Overnight fire at longtime Southwest Side catering business leaves employees in shock
According to the CFD, firefighters were called out at 12:20 a.m. Friday morning to a fire at Georgis Catering on 63rd and Central, just west of Midway Airport. The entire operation was destroyed, according to long-time employee Becky Walowski.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday
CHICAGO - It's a fixer-upper's paradise. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday. Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park. About 8,000 items are...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in Far South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning. Police say the boy was the passenger in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 127th Street when someone in a gray sedan started shooting. The gunfire broke out just before...
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
fox32chicago.com
3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
Chicago police: 2 in custody after 7-Eleven robbery spree in East Side, Mt. Greenwood
Two suspects are in custody after three 7-Eleven store robberies in the East Side, Mount Greenwood and Beverly neighborhoods Friday morning, Chicago police said.
The Altgeld Gardens Memorial Wall is part of Chicago history. But its future is uncertain.
A hundred and thirty blocks south of the Chicago Loop, there’s a stretch of brick wall, painted yellow, covered in hundreds and hundreds of hand-lettered names. Some of the bricks are chipped, some of the paint is faded. But to people who live — or once lived —in this public housing community of Altgeld Gardens, this is their Memorial Wall, a place of family record for lost loved ones and a place of history.
Months after a school bus damaged her car, Chicago woman left with $800 in repairs
CHICAGO (CBS) – A school bus coming to pick up Chicago Public School kids hit some cars. The driver didn't stop, and instead continued on his route.The owner of one of the cars hit is not only angry, she was left with paying the damage. She is worried for the safety of others.CBS 2's Sara Machi had the story.Lilian Beal said she was inside Carrie Jacobs Bond Elementary School for a conference on Sept. 8 when people ran inside talking about a bus that had hit some cars. They told her as the bus was heading to the school, the...
Woman killed when two vehicles collide, crash into her in South Austin
Both vehicles fled the scene and no one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
fox32chicago.com
2 injured in Phoenix house fire Friday morning
A home in south suburban Chicago caught fire Friday morning and sent two people to the hospital for minor injuries. One resident of the home said everyone got out, but they lost a lot.
fox32chicago.com
2 found fatally shot inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program
Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
