Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
More than $100K raised for Special Olympics at 2023 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $100,000 was raised Saturday at the 2023 Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge event. Myrtle Beach police said they were “freezin’ for a reason” while they plunged to raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina. Special Olympics’ mission is to provide “year-round sports training and athletic competition in […]
WMBF
History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a colder start to the weekend in Myrtle Beach, a number of people took a dip in the ocean for a good cause. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge was held Saturday morning at the Sands Ocean Club Resort. Proceeds from the event went toward Special Olympics South Carolina.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
WMBF
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
WMBF
CCU officials present plans for $7.5 million pedestrian walkway to state lawmakers
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina students often cross Highway 544 to get to and from campus. “There’s a lot of traffic, it’s always really busy, and there’s also a ton of, I would say, not the best drivers,” said CCU student Victoria Kyriakopoulos. Like many...
Myrtle Beach dealing with technical issues in parking registration portal
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is experiencing technical issues with its residential parking decal registration portal, the city announced in a Facebook post Friday. The city said a third-party contractor is aware and working to restore service. In the meantime, the city said residents can submit decal requests in-person at the Reef Parking […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WMBF
New program in South Carolina offering EV drivers $150 savings on their energy bill
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, companies like Horry Electric Cooperative are looking for new ways to spread their energy further while saving you a few extra bucks. In November, South Carolina Electric Cooperatives partnered with Optiwatt. Optiwatt created an app to...
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
wpde.com
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
wpde.com
Horry Co. board approves edited leniency for homes to be built in once flood-prone area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A compromise between a homebuilder and the Horry County Construction Appeals Board comes with lingering concern from conservationists in the county. Last Friday, Great Southern Homes amended their original variance request to the local board. In it, they asked to build roughly 40 homes...
3 arrested, 2 guns seized in Georgetown County traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested and two handguns were seized following a traffic stop in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Shamal Gamble, 24, Jakee Green, 24, and Kaylee Green, 23, were arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Greentown community and Meadow Street area, the sheriff’s […]
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
WMBF
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
Elementary schooler in Myrtle Beach gets special surprise from dad returning from 6-month deployment
A special surprise was caught on camera at an elementary school in Myrtle Beach.
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
Coastal Observer
As inlet continues to migrate Prince George group files lawsuit
The migration of Pawleys Inlet has prompted a third lawsuit against the state, the town of Pawleys Island and its contractors seeking to shift the inlet north to its location before the town conducted a beach renourishment project. The Prince George Community Association filed suit last week asking the Circuit...
Comments / 0