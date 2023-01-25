ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMBF

History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

3 arrested, 2 guns seized in Georgetown County traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested and two handguns were seized following a traffic stop in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Shamal Gamble, 24, Jakee Green, 24, and Kaylee Green, 23, were arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Greentown community and Meadow Street area, the sheriff’s […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

As inlet continues to migrate Prince George group files lawsuit

The migration of Pawleys Inlet has prompted a third lawsuit against the state, the town of Pawleys Island and its contractors seeking to shift the inlet north to its location before the town conducted a beach renourishment project. The Prince George Community Association filed suit last week asking the Circuit...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

