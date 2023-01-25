ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Will we need a scraper or shovel in Chicago this weekend?

CHICAGO - We put a dent in the snowfall deficit this week in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, 3.6 inches of snow fell and that was followed by .8 of an inch on Thursday. That brings our total for the month of January to 6.3 inches, or 3 inches below average so far.
Chicago school surprises coach after heart attack recovery

CHICAGO - A teacher and coach at Kelly High School got a very special and unique surprise Friday. Stan Meitus was surprised by around 2,000 students. The beloved teacher and coach suffered a heart attack last Friday. He has had tests done on his heart since last Saturday and everything...
Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
Willie Wilson outlines plans for Chicago mayoral race

Business man and philanthropist Willie Wilson explains his motivations behind running for Chicago Mayor. Wilson is focused on getting crime under control and keeping taxes reasonable to make living in the city affordable.
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday

CHICAGO - It's a fixer-upper's paradise. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday. Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park. About 8,000 items are...
Angelia Baldwin: Missing Chicago woman last seen in August 2022

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman. Angelia Baldwin was last seen on Aug. 15, 2022. According to police, she previously lived in the 1600 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Baldwin is described as a Black woman, with...
Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
Boy, 15, wounded in Far South Side shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning. Police say the boy was the passenger in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 127th Street when someone in a gray sedan started shooting. The gunfire broke out just before...
Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
Angelika Cano-Peralta: Missing Chicago teen last seen on Wednesday

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Angelika Cano-Peralta was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in the 3400 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police say it is unknown what clothing Angelika was wearing when she...
