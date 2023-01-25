Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
'Typical Lori Lightfoot chicanery': Attacks on Chicago mayor intensify as early voting opens
CHICAGO - With early voting already underway in Chicago, challengers in the race for mayor are sharpening their attacks on the incumbent and on one another. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas demanded Mayor Lori Lighfoot release more information about her campaign's unethical effort to recruit students and teachers in Chicago's public schools.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
fox32chicago.com
Will we need a scraper or shovel in Chicago this weekend?
CHICAGO - We put a dent in the snowfall deficit this week in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, 3.6 inches of snow fell and that was followed by .8 of an inch on Thursday. That brings our total for the month of January to 6.3 inches, or 3 inches below average so far.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago chef Dominique Leach sets out to make BBQ more inclusive
Born and raised in Humboldt Park, chef and co-owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse is making strides in the BBQ community and giving back. She describes how she fought tooth and nail to break into the "BBQ boys club" and make her business successful.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago school surprises coach after heart attack recovery
CHICAGO - A teacher and coach at Kelly High School got a very special and unique surprise Friday. Stan Meitus was surprised by around 2,000 students. The beloved teacher and coach suffered a heart attack last Friday. He has had tests done on his heart since last Saturday and everything...
fox32chicago.com
'Why should we settle?': Chicago alderman angered over Save A Lot replacing Whole Foods in Englewood
CHICAGO - Englewood residents and community leaders are upset that a Save A Lot grocery will move into the former Whole Foods store in Englewood Square. Residents say they weren’t consulted and don’t want a Save A Lot grocery store in their community. Community leaders, including Ald. Stephanie...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area leaders speak out after Memphis police release video of Tyre Nichols' brutal beating
CHICAGO - Chicago-area leaders have been vocal in condemning the actions of five former Memphis police officers after bodycam video of Tyre Nichols arrest and beating was released Friday night. The footage shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic...
fox32chicago.com
Willie Wilson outlines plans for Chicago mayoral race
Business man and philanthropist Willie Wilson explains his motivations behind running for Chicago Mayor. Wilson is focused on getting crime under control and keeping taxes reasonable to make living in the city affordable.
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday
CHICAGO - It's a fixer-upper's paradise. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday. Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park. About 8,000 items are...
fox32chicago.com
Death in shelter for migrants highlights mental health challenges asylum seekers could face
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - When suburban police officers arrived in late November at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers, a crowd gathered as Rona Rozo grabbed onto a van trying to hitch a ride. Rozo, 30, was transported for a mental health evaluation, but two days later she was found...
fox32chicago.com
Angelia Baldwin: Missing Chicago woman last seen in August 2022
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman. Angelia Baldwin was last seen on Aug. 15, 2022. According to police, she previously lived in the 1600 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Baldwin is described as a Black woman, with...
fox32chicago.com
Fire guts ‘mom and pop’ catering firm that made meals for the elderly and also served Bulls, Blackhawks
CHICAGO - Georgis Catering has been around for nearly 80 years, its business ranging from providing meals to the elderly to serving Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks on their private planes. On Thursday night, a fire destroyed the company’s building at 6339 S. Central Ave., just blocks from Midway Airport.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police report 10 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Austin area this month
CHICAGO - Chicago police said on Saturday that at least 10 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in the Austin neighborhood this month. The cars are being targeted by thieves who get tips on social media. The car thefts happened on:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago officials: 'No actionable intelligence' of looming threats ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
CHICAGO - With tensions high in Memphis,. , officials in Chicago pledged on Friday to protect the city while insisting there are no looming threats ahead of the release of police bodycam footage showing the death of Tyre Nichols. According to a joint statement from the Chicago Police Department and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in Far South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning. Police say the boy was the passenger in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 127th Street when someone in a gray sedan started shooting. The gunfire broke out just before...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
fox32chicago.com
Angelika Cano-Peralta: Missing Chicago teen last seen on Wednesday
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Angelika Cano-Peralta was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in the 3400 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police say it is unknown what clothing Angelika was wearing when she...
