Crypto’s New Congressional Subcommittee Aims for 'Responsible Innovation'
Cryptocurrency industry regulation in the post-FTX era has emerged as a pressing concern for the new Congress. It is no less pressing a concern for American consumers. This, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed in an interview Wednesday (Jan. 25) with the American Economic Liberties Projects (AELP) that the prior administration “essentially gave the green light” to a cryptocurrency market “full of junk tokens, unregistered securities, rug pulls, Ponzi schemes, pump and dumps, money launderings and sanctions evasions.”
Marketplace Revenues Sink 28% as LendingClub Eyes Lower Loan Originations
LendingClub’s results showed that higher interest rates are cutting into investors’ demand to buy loans. The company said in its earnings materials on Wednesday (Jan. 25) that marketplace revenue is down 28% as a result. Quarterly loan originations were $2.5 billion in the latest quarter, down from $3.1...
FinTech Foro Debuts Platform to Challenge ‘Antiquated’ Business Lending
FinTech startup Foro has debuted a commercial lending platform designed to match lenders and businesses. “For most small to midsize businesses, finding any commercial lending partner — much less one that’s a good fit for their capital needs — is time-consuming and complicated, driven by an antiquated, relationship-based model,” Foro said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release.
Federal Reserve Denies Digital Asset Bank Custodia’s Application
The Federal Reserve Board has denied digital asset bank Custodia Bank’s application. The Fed said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that the Wyoming-based digital asset bank’s submitted application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System was inconsistent with factors required under the law. It noted that Custodia Bank does not have federal deposit insurance and proposed to engage in “novel and untested” crypto activities.
Consumers May Be Pinched as Interest Payments Increase
Consumers are still spending, but the question remains: For how long?. Recent earnings results from the payments networks — Visa, Mastercard and American Express — show that consumer spending has been buoyant, to say the least. In terms of the ways in which consumers pay, credit had been...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Biometrics Emerge as Consumers’ Favorite Form of Authentication
The traditional password remains the most common authentication method modern consumers use for online transactions. This, as new PYMNTS and Entersekt research in the January “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions” report revealed that for most, they wish it weren’t. The contemporary digital banking evolution...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 12 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months
It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.
27 Payments Execs on 2023’s Data-Driven Roadmap
It already feels different, and 2023 is just one month old. What can we expect?. FinTechs and financial institutions are focused on financial wellness initiatives in 2023 to help beset consumers improve their credit, balance their budgets and steady their ships after treading water for a year, with much of that stress concentrated in Q4 as holiday wish lists were confronted with financial reality. Read this all in our new eBook.
Payments Leaders Say Crypto is Ripe for Integration, Rebuilding
It’s times like these, bear markets, when industries transform themselves around new realities. This is as top payment industry leaders surveyed by PYMNTS say that they see the cryptocurrency industry enjoying a much better outlook in 2023 compared to 2022. At least as it relates to payments, speculative investments...
Mastercard Says Q4 Spending Lifted by Travel Rebound but Slowdown Looms
Slower volume growth is in the cards, but consumers are still spending. Mastercard’s latest earnings results show at least some nod to economic uncertainty that lies ahead, but the rise of digital payments, and contactless payments in particular, remains unimpeded. As CEO Michael Miebach noted on the earnings conference...
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
Western Union Appoints Matt Cagwin CFO at ‘Pivotal Inflection Point’
Western Union has appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin as CFO. Cagwin had served as the cross-border money transfer firm’s interim CFO since September and was named CFO effective Jan. 20, Western Union said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. “Matt is a talented finance executive with...
Affirm, NuBank, Upstart Lead 6.4% Surge in FinTech IPO Index
The FinTech IPO Index has enjoyed a rebound so far, despite the usual volatility. Year to date, the group is up 22%, buoyed by the past week’s rallies that saw the Index rise by 6.4%. Earnings season has shown that — as evidenced from the banks and the payment...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Why Money Mobility in the Insurance Industry Is More Important Than Ever
In a climate of economic uncertainty and consumer dissatisfaction, it is crucial that insurance companies understand what customers are looking for from their insurance providers. Companies that fail to meet consumers’ needs risk losing out to those that do — and competition is increasingly fierce. The funding of...
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
Digital-First Health Insurer Angle Raises $58M Series A
Angle Health says it has raised $58 million to grow its digital-first health insurance platform. The company will use the Series A round to expand its platform, which launched in 2021 and covers tens of thousands of patients across the country, Angle said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release.
