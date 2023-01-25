Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
Related
floridaing.com
8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!
If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
What are the Best "Southern Cooking" Restaurants in Florida?
Florida is known for many things - its beaches, its theme parks, its weather, and, in some circles, its cooking. Many southerners - and therefore many Floridians - have a very strong preference for what is called "southern cooking." Although this type of cooking encompasses many traditions and regions, some of its well-known dishes are fried green tomatoes, red rice, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, okra, po' boys, peach cobbler, Brunswick stew, and shrimp and grits.
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the Winter
Florida is a destination that can be visited year-round because the winter temperatures are still mild and Florida's attractions remain open. In fact, some Florida destinations are arguably better in the winter, as the cities that are home to them add amenities and crowds slim down.
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
macaronikid.com
What's Happening in the Daytona Beach Area this Week!
The end of January is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.
travellens.co
America’s Deadliest Beaches
There are multiple beaches across the US to choose from, and they can be a great day out. With the golden sandy beaches, the hot weather, and the view of the ocean, it can create the perfect spontaneous day to spend quality time with your loved ones. However, amongst those...
995qyk.com
These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida
These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
a-z-animals.com
What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Why Does Disney’s Water Taste So Bad? And Is It Safe To Drink?
If you’ve ever been to Walt Disney World, or Central Florida in general, and have tasted our water – either via water fountain or tap – you know that it tastes a little….funky. People describe Central FL in different ways (like sulfur, funny, like rotten eggs,...
Fishing spots in Florida
Fishing in Florida is a popular pastime for both locals and tourists. The state's diverse range of waterways, including the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean, and thousands of freshwater lakes and rivers, make it a prime destination for anglers of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time fisherman, there's a spot in Florida that's perfect for you.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
denisesanger.com
Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. best places to kayak in Florida starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in...
wrif.com
Happy National Florida Day – Ten Great Rock Bands From The Sunshine State
Florida is known for its sprawling beaches, flat geography, sunshine and more. But there’s been some pretty decent bands that have come from there. Here’s ten of the best, in my opinion. Alter Bridge. This song is soooo good. Hopefully this makes you feel a little warmer, here...
Phys.org
Rare orchids could be saved by common fruits in Florida, research finds
Florida's night orchid is at risk of extinction, but backyard fruit trees could hold the key to their survival. Orchid growers often rely on expensive propagation techniques to increase plant populations using costly, synthetic plant growth regulators/hormones (PGRs). For the first time, scientists have used a mix of natural products found locally to propagate Epidendrum nocturnum—a rare fragrant orchid that only blooms at night in Florida.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 26th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. The 18-year project to raise and repair Lake Okeechobee’s Herbert Hoover Dike has officially been completed. The project which should aid significantly in minimizing east-west discharges out of the lake was completed three years ahead of schedule and $300 million under budget. In a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday, Colonel James Booth said the Herbert Hoover Dike has never been in better shape than it is right now. The project, which commenced in 2005, encompassed the entire 143-mile perimeter of the lake.
Comments / 0