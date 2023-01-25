ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Iowa State Daily

Cyclones take a break from Big 12 play to take on Missouri

Amidst a heated Big 12 battle, with the Cyclones fighting for the top spot, the SEC/Big 12 Challenge comes as a bit of a changeup. Fans of Big 12 teams will now come together, as the teams will match up with an opponent from the SEC, hoping their conference proves it is the best.
AMES, IA
College Football HQ

Football schedule, picks today: Championship Sunday Games

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Championship SundayAll times Eastern 49ers at EaglesNFC ChampionshipSun., Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. | Fox Point spread: Philadelphia comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites over San Francisco, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy