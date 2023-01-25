Read full article on original website
Early morning fire incinerates Susquehanna County home
THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning that left one home in ruins. The Thompson Township Fire Department President, Bob Conklin, told Eyewitness News the house fire ignited around 6:00 a.m., in the garage and quickly spread through the home on State Route 171 near the Comforts […]
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/28/23)
Broken clouds throughout the day with a few stray flurries. A bit breezy this morning and afternoon as an Alberta Clipper, a low pressure system with high winds and light snow, moves near the Twin Tiers. Wind speeds up to 15 MPH are possible. Highs in the low 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.
Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
PA: Speed limit reduced on I-81 during winter storm
Due to the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 81 to 45 mph.
Emergency Officials report water main break in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Emergency services in Tioga County have reported a water main break in the borough of Lawrenceville on Friday, leaving residents concerned. Initial reports of the break came into 18 News around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Officials at Tioga County Emergency Services confirmed to the newsroom around 4:30 that there […]
WETM
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
Police looking for Cortlandville burglary suspects
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking for three possible burglary suspects.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county from 2 p.m. today, January 25th, until 8 a.m. on Thursday.
wxhc.com
Cortlandville Fire Assists Dryden Ambulance at Cortland Airport
On Tuesday evening, January 24th, the Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to the Cortland County Airport to assist Dryden Ambulance who was on route with a patient who had a severe traumatic injury. The fire department was to set up a landing zone for an incoming helicopter from LifeNet. The...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged with possession of stolen property after Walmart foot chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces charges after leading authorities on a foot chase through Walmart. The Ithaca Police Department was called to the store Thursday afternoon at approximately 2:38 p.m. Employees believed a man was attempting to use stolen credit cards to make purchases. Upon arrival,...
Active police investigation at property in Noxen
NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are conducting an investigation at a property in Noxen Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police cruisers have been parked on a property located on Route 29 in Noxen Township, Wyoming County since Thursday afternoon. They were using heavy equipment to dig in an area at the rear of […]
WHEC TV-10
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
NewsChannel 36
Police: Trio break window with dumbbell during Big Flats mini-mart burglary
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is looking for the three people responsible for stealing cigarettes and other tobacco related items during a burglary that happened Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office said sometime around 2 a.m., three people walked up to Harnas' Mart on Sing Sing...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
Man charged following Oak Street drug bust
On Wednesday, January 25th, the Binghamton SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a drug bust at 111 Oak Street, Apartment 4, in Binghamton.
wellsvillesun.com
NYS Troopers make two major arrests
Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
