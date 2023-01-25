ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.

