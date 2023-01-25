ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

WBRE

Early morning fire incinerates Susquehanna County home

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning that left one home in ruins. The Thompson Township Fire Department President, Bob Conklin, told Eyewitness News the house fire ignited around 6:00 a.m., in the garage and quickly spread through the home on State Route 171 near the Comforts […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/28/23)

Broken clouds throughout the day with a few stray flurries. A bit breezy this morning and afternoon as an Alberta Clipper, a low pressure system with high winds and light snow, moves near the Twin Tiers. Wind speeds up to 15 MPH are possible. Highs in the low 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Emergency Officials report water main break in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Emergency services in Tioga County have reported a water main break in the borough of Lawrenceville on Friday, leaving residents concerned. Initial reports of the break came into 18 News around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Officials at Tioga County Emergency Services confirmed to the newsroom around 4:30 that there […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
WETM

One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash

ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortlandville Fire Assists Dryden Ambulance at Cortland Airport

On Tuesday evening, January 24th, the Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to the Cortland County Airport to assist Dryden Ambulance who was on route with a patient who had a severe traumatic injury. The fire department was to set up a landing zone for an incoming helicopter from LifeNet. The...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Active police investigation at property in Noxen

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are conducting an investigation at a property in Noxen Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police cruisers have been parked on a property located on Route 29 in Noxen Township, Wyoming County since Thursday afternoon. They were using heavy equipment to dig in an area at the rear of […]
NOXEN, PA
WHEC TV-10

Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints

ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NYS Troopers make two major arrests

Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
WELLSVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)

Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

