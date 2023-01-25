Iowa State tennis will be back on the road again this week, as they prepare to face off against a pair of the nation’s best teams. The Cyclones will travel to the Sunshine State of Florida this weekend to participate in the ITA Kickoff in Miami. The tournament will feature three teams ranked within the top 25 in the nation, including the No. 24. Cyclones. They will get the chance to face both No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 Miami or Florida International.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO