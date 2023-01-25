Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Iowa State Daily
Joens finishes what she started in a revenge win over Oklahoma Saturday
No. 18 Iowa State got its revenge over No. 14 Oklahoma in a tight 86-78 win Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones were led by guard Ashley Joens, who had another standout performance against the Sooners. Iowa State had trouble scoring early on, and Oklahoma’s pace left the Cyclones helpless in transition....
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones lose Big 12/SEC challenge in Grill’s absence
Iowa State men’s basketball took a break from Big 12 play Saturday afternoon to participate in the Big 12/SEC challenge where each Big 12 team was paired up with a team from the SEC. The No. 12 Cyclones (15-4) were paired with the Missouri (Mizzou) Tigers (15-5) and traveled...
Iowa State Daily
No. 4 Iowa State earns another Big 12 dual win
AMES — Jason Kraisser was rolling the dice. At 157-pounds, the No. 27 ranked Kraisser started the night for No. 4 Iowa State against Big 12 rival No. 29 Oklahoma at Hilton Coliseum. The senior was in trouble, down 4-0 to Oklahoma’s unranked Jared Hill at the end of...
Iowa State Daily
Iowa State looks to control the pace against Oklahoma
No. 18 Iowa State is riding a three-game winning streak headed into its rematch against No. 14 Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. In a revenge spot, the Cyclones look to slow down the pace of the Sooners. Iowa State fell short 82-79 in the previous matchup after making a strong push in...
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones defeat Sooners on senior night; move to 4-0 in the Big 12
The No. 4 Iowa State wrestling team defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 25-12 Friday night to stay undefeated in the Big 12. Here are the three big takeaways. After two periods, senior and No. 27 ranked Jason Kraisser was down 4-0 to his unranked opponent, sophomore Jared Hill. The senior from Ellicott City, Maryland was able to force sudden death and won by decision to give the Cyclones the early 3-0 lead in the meet.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones battle it out at the Razorback Invitational
Iowa State wrapped up a two-day event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as the team battled it out in the Razorback Invitational. Both the men’s and women’s teams faced tough competition against tough opponents during these events. Here are the three big takeaways from the strong showing for the Cyclones.
Iowa State Daily
Cyclones set to face off against No. 18 Bruins in Miami
Iowa State tennis will be back on the road again this week, as they prepare to face off against a pair of the nation’s best teams. The Cyclones will travel to the Sunshine State of Florida this weekend to participate in the ITA Kickoff in Miami. The tournament will feature three teams ranked within the top 25 in the nation, including the No. 24. Cyclones. They will get the chance to face both No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 Miami or Florida International.
Iowa State Daily
Community leaders address opportunity and fiscal challenges for Story County
As the Iowa legislature considers cutting municipal revenue, community leaders from Ames and Story County shared how they plan to balance out the loss while maintaining services. During the State of the Community hosted by the League of Women Voters, United Way and KHOI radio station, Mayor John Haila said...
