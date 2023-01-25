ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa State Daily

Joens finishes what she started in a revenge win over Oklahoma Saturday

No. 18 Iowa State got its revenge over No. 14 Oklahoma in a tight 86-78 win Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones were led by guard Ashley Joens, who had another standout performance against the Sooners. Iowa State had trouble scoring early on, and Oklahoma’s pace left the Cyclones helpless in transition....
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

No. 4 Iowa State earns another Big 12 dual win

AMES — Jason Kraisser was rolling the dice. At 157-pounds, the No. 27 ranked Kraisser started the night for No. 4 Iowa State against Big 12 rival No. 29 Oklahoma at Hilton Coliseum. The senior was in trouble, down 4-0 to Oklahoma’s unranked Jared Hill at the end of...
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State looks to control the pace against Oklahoma

No. 18 Iowa State is riding a three-game winning streak headed into its rematch against No. 14 Oklahoma Saturday afternoon. In a revenge spot, the Cyclones look to slow down the pace of the Sooners. Iowa State fell short 82-79 in the previous matchup after making a strong push in...
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones defeat Sooners on senior night; move to 4-0 in the Big 12

The No. 4 Iowa State wrestling team defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 25-12 Friday night to stay undefeated in the Big 12. Here are the three big takeaways. After two periods, senior and No. 27 ranked Jason Kraisser was down 4-0 to his unranked opponent, sophomore Jared Hill. The senior from Ellicott City, Maryland was able to force sudden death and won by decision to give the Cyclones the early 3-0 lead in the meet.
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones battle it out at the Razorback Invitational

Iowa State wrapped up a two-day event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as the team battled it out in the Razorback Invitational. Both the men’s and women’s teams faced tough competition against tough opponents during these events. Here are the three big takeaways from the strong showing for the Cyclones.
AMES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Cyclones set to face off against No. 18 Bruins in Miami

Iowa State tennis will be back on the road again this week, as they prepare to face off against a pair of the nation’s best teams. The Cyclones will travel to the Sunshine State of Florida this weekend to participate in the ITA Kickoff in Miami. The tournament will feature three teams ranked within the top 25 in the nation, including the No. 24. Cyclones. They will get the chance to face both No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 Miami or Florida International.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy