Johnson County, MO

Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Windy, bitter cold wind chills expected for AFC Championship at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City was honored for having one of thehottest tailgating experiences in the country, fans gathering for Sunday's AFC Championship should prepare for bitter cold conditions. First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller said while we'll see conditions in the mid-and-upper 40s on Saturday, temperatures will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Much colder and windy for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much colder today with scattered clouds and sunshine. Blustery. High 30. Noticeably warmer Friday and blustery. Mostly sunny. High 49. Becoming cloudy Saturday with a chance of light rain showers late in the day possibly mixing with light snow showers overnight. Arctic blast arrives Sunday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits through the day under a cloudy sky and strong north winds. High 22. Well-below normal temperatures will hold through much of next week with lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the 20s. Another chance of snow on Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

