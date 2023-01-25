Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
Kansas City man charged with assault, accused of breaking Raytown police officer's ankle
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man is accused of assaulting a Raytown police officer. Twann McGill Jr. faces charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest. A Raytown police officer injured his ankle after the accused pushed him down the stairs when he and other officers arrived on a reported domestic disturbance call.
Man dead following shooting on E. 24th Street, Kansas City police believe Uber vehicle key in case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the city's second homicide on Friday. One person is dead following a shooting in the area of the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, according to police. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. A person of interest is in...
3 teens force way onto Independence school bus, punch driver and assault 2 students
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Three teens have been arrested after police officers say they forced their way on an Independence school bus, punched the driver and assaulted two students. The incident took place Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. at the corner of College and Union. Investigators believe it was...
Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
Missouri man pleads guilty for role in $437,000 Covid-19 fraud scheme that used identities of deceased persons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A central Missouri man has pleaded guilty in a $437,000 Covid-19 fraud scheme. Lamar K. Johnson, 41, admitted Thursday that he played a role in a plan to use the identities of deceased individuals to file hundreds of false stimulus claims under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Kansas City drug-trafficking conspiracy now includes 27 defendants, 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of 27 people have been indicted as part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy in the Kansas City metro area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, were the three latest defendants charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed on Jan. 26.
Critical injury crash shuts down 71 Highway for two hours near 22nd Street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a crash on northbound 71 Highway near 22nd Street. The crash, which shutdown 71 Highway for about two hours, happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Friday. Kansas City police believe a vehicle slammed into a dump truck. This is...
Raytown animal shelter reunites Southwest Missouri family with dog that was missing nearly 6 years
RAYTOWN, Mo. — It was nearly a six-year journey for one “Little Buddy” that was lost in southwest Missouri. Raytown's Midwest Animal ResQ shared the story about Little Buddy, a dog that they discovered as a lost stray this week. Little Buddy disappeared from its home more...
Olathe police investigate after 24-year-old man hit by vehicle on South Parker Street, Sheridan Street
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Thursday morning. A 24-year-old man was struck just before 7 a.m. while walking on South Parker Street near Sheridan Street. The vehicle that hit the man did not stop. Minutes later, the vehicle police believe...
The FBI continues to seek leads in an armed 2019 bank robbery near Parkville
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is again circulating photos of two suspects involve in the violent takeover of a bank in Kansas City's Northland. Federal agents said two masked men walked into the Equity Bank at 6200 N.W. 63rd Terrace at 10:56 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2019, and restrained employees.
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
KC-area social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers found success keeping it real as a 'Crazy Busy Mama"
KEARNEY, Mo. — She's a local mother of four with millions of followers on social media. Most know her as "Crazy Busy Mama." Lori Conway is her name — she's an influencer from Kearney, Missouri. "I'm just a crazy busy mama like every other mom out there in...
Windy, bitter cold wind chills expected for AFC Championship at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City was honored for having one of thehottest tailgating experiences in the country, fans gathering for Sunday's AFC Championship should prepare for bitter cold conditions. First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller said while we'll see conditions in the mid-and-upper 40s on Saturday, temperatures will...
Much colder and windy for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much colder today with scattered clouds and sunshine. Blustery. High 30. Noticeably warmer Friday and blustery. Mostly sunny. High 49. Becoming cloudy Saturday with a chance of light rain showers late in the day possibly mixing with light snow showers overnight. Arctic blast arrives Sunday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain in the single digits through the day under a cloudy sky and strong north winds. High 22. Well-below normal temperatures will hold through much of next week with lows in the single digits and teens and highs in the 20s. Another chance of snow on Tuesday.
It's the calm before the AFC Championship storm at Kansas City hotels
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express, it's the calm before the AFC Championship storm. “ It's cool. Then really exciting as well,” Pamela Hayward said. The excitement for the Kansas City Chiefs' big game started early last Sunday afternoon for Hayward, a...
T-38s to fly over Arrowhead before AFC Championship Game between Chiefs, Bengals
Arrowhead Stadium will have a loud treat on Sunday afternoon. Four T-38s from Whiteman Air Force Base will kickoff the conference title game in a pre-game flyover. The T-38 is a twin engine, supersonic jet trainer. Whiteman says it's primarily used for training pilots.
