Ingleside Veteran Powered by Strength in Faith

Curtis Wilkerson, 66 of Ingleside is a Bay Town, TX native who served in the United States Air Force, in uniform from 1976-1980, leaving as a Sergeant.

Ingleside Index

Courtesy: Curtis Wilkerson

Wilkerson at age 19 at boot camp in San Antonio (bottom right), in uniform, and attending tech school in Wichita Falls. He is 6’, 2” and at the time weighed 165.

Courtesy: Curtis Wilkerson

Wedding day for Curtis and the former Mary Brown, May 1, 1976. This year they will have been married 47 years. Five days after this photo was taken, Wilkerson began boot camp for the Air Force. Before he enlisted, Curtis met Mary in Alice, TX at a dance held at the VFW Hall. “She’s a blessing from God,” Wilkerson would describe her, helping him appreciate his good fortunes more than he could comprehend before he tied the knot.

VETERAN’S VOICE: CURTIS WILKERSON, U.S. AIR FORCE

Tall, a head of white, perfectly cut, and trimmed hair, Curtis Wilkerson smiles. Almost constantly. His laugh is infectious. His eyes turn to beacons when he is so jolly. The 66-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran from Ingleside is a good natured, pleasant person. Retirement has helped. But he’ll tell you about gratitude, too, for having had the opportunity to meet his future bride who has forever changed his outlook on life.

“She’s a blessing from God,” Wilkerson shares about the former Mary Brown. May 1 of this year they’ll have been married 47 years.

“My dad worked in the oil fields, so we moved around,” said the Bay Town, TX native. Curtis would graduate from Bishop High School, Mary, now 65, from Mathis High School.

“She came from an alcoholic family, so did I,” Wilkerson admitted, one reason he acknowledged he was a “party animal” in his youth, drinking beer whenever the occasion permitted, especially when he was doing what he enjoys most – fishing.

Wilkerson recalled the first time he met Mary at a south Texas dance hall. A buddy knew her and introduced the pair inside the Alice VFW. Although it’s a cliché, he said it was, without doubt, “Love at first sight. You bet!”

Wilkerson laughs reminded how svelte and trim he was in those days. Six-foot-two, 165-pounds. Mary still pokes fun at him for his added girth, now weighing 235. “We go back and forth all the time that way,” he said, smiling.

“Gods got a sense of humor,” Curtis said. “He put us together,” referring to the union that was destined to follow. They met on May 1, 1976. Five days later, on May 6, Wilkerson enlisted in the Air Force, signing up at a recruiting office in Corpus Christi. He was 19. Basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, then on to technical school at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls where he learned how to become a ‘pavements maintenance specialist’.

“If it was on the ground, we had a lot to do with it,” Curtis explained, describing the work covering everything from keeping runways in good order to fixing base sidewalks, and the list goes on. He never saw combat or left the country while in the service.

For the next four years, between 1976 until he left the service in May 1980, Wilkerson was moved two more times, first to Randolph AFB in San Antonio and then on to the furthest of his assignments to Seymour Johnson AFB in what he described as the “piney woods” of North Carolina.

“It was a very nice place,” Curtis remarked, though located in a very small town. Besides, as a NASCAR fan, he was close to another passion. When he returned home to Bay Town, Wilkerson quickly found work, starting off as a process operator for Enterprise Products, an oil company, helping operate pumps and other machines used in production.

The couple has raised two children, a son, 45, living in Ft. Worth and a daughter, 43, living in Bay Town. They all converged on the Wilkerson household in Ingleside to celebrate this past Christmas, an event Curtis still cherishes with great emotion.

Curtis had been raised in a spiritual environment, one that would lead to an epiphany he couldn’t have predicted. As a young boy, just 10, his parents split up. He prayed, nearly a full year that God would bring them back together. It worked, and the couple never separated again.

“I knew then there was a God at 10 years old,” said Curtis.

“When I was 15, I rededicated myself to God,” Wilkerson professed, even as an adult admitting openly his belief that the deity is not just a thought, but “very tangible” indeed.

In 2002, Wilkerson quit drinking. No more beer. He hasn’t had any alcohol in 20 years.

“Heck no. Who likes a headache?” he laughed, thinking of the hangovers he used to endure.

“I didn’t need it no more,” he said, no longer motivated by spirits in a bottle.

For a time, the couple traveled to Lakewood Church in Houston, Wilkerson revealing that he was “saved” again during that period. He described guidance he received from the Lord that he and Mary should attend the Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, OK, and when the couple finished, they both spent years preaching the Gospel. His bride even started a children’s ministry.

“That was her calling,” Curtis said, “to minister to kids,” he added, many coming to know and adore her, referring to his wife as, “Miss Mary.”

A medical setback at age 52 tested what Wilkerson had learned, though. The cartilage in both knees had deteriorated to a point where he walked, bone on bone. The pain was beyond excruciating, surviving 11 years of brutal, insufferable agony. Curtis was slowly abandoning faith. God was not responding to his prayers for help.

“I lost hope,” Wilkerson admitted. It took double knee transplants to turn things around, reviving his belief that the Lord answers all.

“Faith is believing in something, even before you see it,” Curtis said.

Mary and Curtis resided in Oklahoma for many years, Wilkerson taking the opportunity in semi-retirement to drive an airport shuttle bus. If a passenger “opened the door” in conversation, he would share the Word, discussing Christ, Biblical scripture, and anything else with religious relevance. One, a hospice nurse, had shared her reservations about working with death and dying, only to reveal how it had inspired her as she described what patients would do or say to seek absolution in their final moments. “People on their death bed will open up,” Wilkerson remembered being told. By listening, the nurse said she offered “salvation” to so many people who just wanted to know they would be forgiven for any transgression. “I call those things divine appointment,” remarked Curtis, awed by the nurse’s role in providing a bridge into a world of peace and tranquility.

“I’m just a disciple of God,” Wilkerson said. “Be Jesus to people as much as you can,” he urged. “It’s a rough world out there.”

Most of all, Curtis said, “I love spending time with my wife”, the pair often inseparable. “Christ is the first greatest gift I received. My wife is the second,” he shared, again flashing a broad smile.

“It took many years to see her that way.”