ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

Ingleside Veteran Powered by Strength in Faith

By Mark Silberstein
Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
 4 days ago

Curtis Wilkerson, 66 of Ingleside is a Bay Town, TX native who served in the United States Air Force, in uniform from 1976-1980, leaving as a Sergeant.
Ingleside Index

, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9Gl5_0kRMJJry00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ja9k5_0kRMJJry00
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rnB2_0kRMJJry00

Courtesy: Curtis Wilkerson
Wilkerson at age 19 at boot camp in San Antonio (bottom right), in uniform, and attending tech school in Wichita Falls. He is 6’, 2” and at the time weighed 165.

, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hu8OX_0kRMJJry00

Courtesy: Curtis Wilkerson
Wedding day for Curtis and the former Mary Brown, May 1, 1976. This year they will have been married 47 years. Five days after this photo was taken, Wilkerson began boot camp for the Air Force. Before he enlisted, Curtis met Mary in Alice, TX at a dance held at the VFW Hall. “She’s a blessing from God,” Wilkerson would describe her, helping him appreciate his good fortunes more than he could comprehend before he tied the knot.

VETERAN’S VOICE: CURTIS WILKERSON, U.S. AIR FORCE

Tall, a head of white, perfectly cut, and trimmed hair, Curtis Wilkerson smiles. Almost constantly. His laugh is infectious. His eyes turn to beacons when he is so jolly. The 66-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran from Ingleside is a good natured, pleasant person. Retirement has helped. But he’ll tell you about gratitude, too, for having had the opportunity to meet his future bride who has forever changed his outlook on life.

“She’s a blessing from God,” Wilkerson shares about the former Mary Brown. May 1 of this year they’ll have been married 47 years.

“My dad worked in the oil fields, so we moved around,” said the Bay Town, TX native. Curtis would graduate from Bishop High School, Mary, now 65, from Mathis High School.

“She came from an alcoholic family, so did I,” Wilkerson admitted, one reason he acknowledged he was a “party animal” in his youth, drinking beer whenever the occasion permitted, especially when he was doing what he enjoys most – fishing.

Wilkerson recalled the first time he met Mary at a south Texas dance hall. A buddy knew her and introduced the pair inside the Alice VFW. Although it’s a cliché, he said it was, without doubt, “Love at first sight. You bet!”

Wilkerson laughs reminded how svelte and trim he was in those days. Six-foot-two, 165-pounds. Mary still pokes fun at him for his added girth, now weighing 235. “We go back and forth all the time that way,” he said, smiling.

“Gods got a sense of humor,” Curtis said. “He put us together,” referring to the union that was destined to follow. They met on May 1, 1976. Five days later, on May 6, Wilkerson enlisted in the Air Force, signing up at a recruiting office in Corpus Christi. He was 19. Basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, then on to technical school at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls where he learned how to become a ‘pavements maintenance specialist’.

“If it was on the ground, we had a lot to do with it,” Curtis explained, describing the work covering everything from keeping runways in good order to fixing base sidewalks, and the list goes on. He never saw combat or left the country while in the service.

For the next four years, between 1976 until he left the service in May 1980, Wilkerson was moved two more times, first to Randolph AFB in San Antonio and then on to the furthest of his assignments to Seymour Johnson AFB in what he described as the “piney woods” of North Carolina.

“It was a very nice place,” Curtis remarked, though located in a very small town. Besides, as a NASCAR fan, he was close to another passion. When he returned home to Bay Town, Wilkerson quickly found work, starting off as a process operator for Enterprise Products, an oil company, helping operate pumps and other machines used in production.

The couple has raised two children, a son, 45, living in Ft. Worth and a daughter, 43, living in Bay Town. They all converged on the Wilkerson household in Ingleside to celebrate this past Christmas, an event Curtis still cherishes with great emotion.

Curtis had been raised in a spiritual environment, one that would lead to an epiphany he couldn’t have predicted. As a young boy, just 10, his parents split up. He prayed, nearly a full year that God would bring them back together. It worked, and the couple never separated again.

“I knew then there was a God at 10 years old,” said Curtis.

“When I was 15, I rededicated myself to God,” Wilkerson professed, even as an adult admitting openly his belief that the deity is not just a thought, but “very tangible” indeed.

In 2002, Wilkerson quit drinking. No more beer. He hasn’t had any alcohol in 20 years.

“Heck no. Who likes a headache?” he laughed, thinking of the hangovers he used to endure.

“I didn’t need it no more,” he said, no longer motivated by spirits in a bottle.

For a time, the couple traveled to Lakewood Church in Houston, Wilkerson revealing that he was “saved” again during that period. He described guidance he received from the Lord that he and Mary should attend the Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, OK, and when the couple finished, they both spent years preaching the Gospel. His bride even started a children’s ministry.

“That was her calling,” Curtis said, “to minister to kids,” he added, many coming to know and adore her, referring to his wife as, “Miss Mary.”

A medical setback at age 52 tested what Wilkerson had learned, though. The cartilage in both knees had deteriorated to a point where he walked, bone on bone. The pain was beyond excruciating, surviving 11 years of brutal, insufferable agony. Curtis was slowly abandoning faith. God was not responding to his prayers for help.

“I lost hope,” Wilkerson admitted. It took double knee transplants to turn things around, reviving his belief that the Lord answers all.

“Faith is believing in something, even before you see it,” Curtis said.

Mary and Curtis resided in Oklahoma for many years, Wilkerson taking the opportunity in semi-retirement to drive an airport shuttle bus. If a passenger “opened the door” in conversation, he would share the Word, discussing Christ, Biblical scripture, and anything else with religious relevance. One, a hospice nurse, had shared her reservations about working with death and dying, only to reveal how it had inspired her as she described what patients would do or say to seek absolution in their final moments. “People on their death bed will open up,” Wilkerson remembered being told. By listening, the nurse said she offered “salvation” to so many people who just wanted to know they would be forgiven for any transgression. “I call those things divine appointment,” remarked Curtis, awed by the nurse’s role in providing a bridge into a world of peace and tranquility.

“I’m just a disciple of God,” Wilkerson said. “Be Jesus to people as much as you can,” he urged. “It’s a rough world out there.”

Most of all, Curtis said, “I love spending time with my wife”, the pair often inseparable. “Christ is the first greatest gift I received. My wife is the second,” he shared, again flashing a broad smile.

“It took many years to see her that way.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Scout Troop Struggles to Attract Members

, , , , ‘On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.’ These words are recited every time Boy Scout Troop 26 in Ingleside convenes, meeting Sundays from 1-2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of their host, Ingleside United Methodist Church at 2572 Church St. If you think all Scouts do is help old ladies cross the street – you’re wrong. Participation in the Ingleside group has dwindled to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Newcomer Greeted with Birthday Surprise

, , , , By Mark Silberstein It was meant to be a surprise. “If she finds out, she’ll kill me!” Kaye Hester said with a laugh. A newcomer to Ingleside on the Bay, the 71-year-old explained she didn’t know really much of anyone since relocating here from Hobbs, New Mexico six months ago with her husband and U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Les, 77. Mom lives upstairs in their recently purchased waterfront home at 421 Bayshore Dr., complete with an elevator to go up and down floors. January 16, mom would turn 93. How do you celebrate such an occasion to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside VFW Hall Goes Smoke-Free

, , , , , Ingleside’s Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6386, located at 1452 Hwy. 361 is changing with the times. In mid-December it modified its policy and smoking is no longer permitted inside. Outside, a covered area with picnic tables has been designated for those who still light up, including Canteen Manager Craig Talley, 59, a U.S. Navy veteran whose been a smoker since age 19. But Talley said the venue has also been a popular draw for tournament events, like cornhole. One recent booking, he acknowledged, was canceled over objections to smoking that had been permitted...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

CALENDAR

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19) Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

New face at IOB City Hall

Kristin Welch, 39, a Massachusetts native is the new City Secretary in Ingleside on the Bay, effective last Monday, January 16. She’s been in Texas most of her life, currently commuting from Portland where she lives with her husband of the past 16 years, Douglas. The couple is raising two boys and two girls. Welch worked for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife almost 20 years, first as a Customer Service Representative on Goose Island, then she rose to the position of Office Manager on Mustang Island before taking the job here. She replaces Amber Owens who returned to Iowa for family reasons.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Out & About

IOB Welcomes Mardi Gras with Style Get your golf carts decked out. Ingleside in the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee is planning its annual Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade Saturday, February 18, starting at 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Starlight Dr. and Oak Ridge Dr., ending at Bahia Marine on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t have a golf cart just line the streets and watch and wait. Revelers will be tossing out goodies! Laissez le bon temps rouler ! Historic Theatre Hosts New Market Every fourth Saturday each month the historic Rialto Theatre in downtown Aransas Pass at 327 S. Commercial St....
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

LNG Plant for Ingleside Gets Initial Nod

, You’d have to throw a football pretty far, but that’s no consolation for some residents in Ingleside who gathered Monday, January 16 inside City Hall to oppose a planned ‘Micro’ LNG (liquified natural gas) plant destined for a site along the northwest border of the city, approximately “six football fields” distance from the Ingleside ISD’s high school and athletic fields. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan that requires a zoning change for a portion of the property, a further vote by City Council was expected January 24. The developer submitting the plan is The Amirian Group based in...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IVFD Votes for Command Officers

Membership of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department held an election of Line Officers last month, one resulting in a significant change in leadership. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Norotsky will instead serve as a Captain. Each role covers a one-year span through December 31. The City Council approved the officer lineup that includes the promotion of John Witt from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief. He is also the Water Department Superintendent for the City of Ingleside. Robert Puig last year had been promoted from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief and was reappointed to the same role this year. Puig is retired from the U.S. Navy. Gerald Crain had been a Lieutenant in the Department and last year was promoted to Captain, a role he will continue. He is also a Navy veteran. And Adrian Rodriguez was reappointed for another year as a Captain. He’s a management employee for the H.E.B. grocery chain. As for the Chief of the department, R.J. Thomas, another Navy retiree, will continue to serve in that capacity on an interim basis until city leaders name a full-time, permanent hire. There has been no timeline provided on when that individual will be named.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Students Form First-Ever BBQ Competition Team

Four local teenagers recently made Ingleside High School history as they formed the firstever BBQ competition team, the Notorious P.I.G. The group of friends had cooked up delicious, sweet, spicy and savory meats, beans, desserts and more for fun during competition throughout the summer months throughout the past couple of years, but they wanted to continue their cooking passion while maintaining involvement in more school activities. That’s when the guys approached school staff and administrators to ask permission to make their dreams of competing on weekends throughout the school year, as a school team, possible. “We discussed it last year, and just...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Coffee with a Cop to Include Caffeine, Community Conversations

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a little caffeine and conversation with its Coffee with a Cop community networking series. Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gregg said Coffee with a Cop began just before the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and while it came to a halt for a few years, the chamber felt it was time to restart it for the greater Ingleside community. “Covid stopped so many in person activities; last year we saw more and more relaxed events and more in person gatherings,” she said. “Coffee with a Cop is just another way that we keep...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside, Aransas Pass Entrepreneurs Find Home in ‘The Wren’s Nest’

, , , , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: THE WREN’S NEST, INGLESIDE Like most small businesses, the inspiration behind ‘The Wren’s Nest’ began at home, this one belonging to Ingleside residents Julie Patton and her husband, Gary. Married 10 years the couple downsized, moving into smaller quarters. But they each possessed individual skills, able to craft handmade items, starting in 2015, first for family and friends. As word spread their talents were worth a price, they decided the only way to showcase those products was to open a brick-andmortar location now located at 2832 Main St. (FM 1069) since...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Index

99
Followers
135
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Ingleside Index

Comments / 0

Community Policy