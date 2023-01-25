Read full article on original website
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park cops honored and defended
The Village of Orland Park hosted its police awards ceremony last week and, as usual, Mayor Keith Pekau expressed his gratitude for the job the police force does. He also was irked by some comments he has seen online with negative comments on a post. On Jan. 7, Orland police...
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
wjol.com
Request For Proposal Sought By Landmarks Illinois For Old Will County Courthouse
There is still talk about saving the old Will County Courthouse. Despite the Will County Board voting to demolish it. Quinn Adamowski is the Regional Advocacy Manager for Landmarks Illinois and says it will cost double what the board is saying to demolish the courthouse. The board is suggesting that the cost would be $2.5 million but Adamowksi believes the cost is more than double that. In his role at Landmarks Illinois, he advocates to reuse historic resources and to work with the community.
Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down
When constructing a fence, it’s important to follow directions. The Winnetka Park District recently skipped a step — or three. The district halted work on fencing for two sides of Centennial dog beach after receiving on Jan. 20 a stop work order from the Village of Winnetka, one of three entities that must approve fence […] The post Fence work at Winnetka dog beach quickly shut down appeared first on The Record.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect for some area counties | LIVE radar
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for some Chicago area counties.
WATCH: Rich Township High School employee receives over $10K after house fire
Romeno Carradine wasn’t sure what to expect when she was summoned to the staff dining room at Matteson’s Rich Township High School Thursday morning. Three weeks ago, Carradine’s house burned down. On Thursday, she received over $10,000.
porterpress.org
Emergency Plane Landing On I-355
A small plane made a safe, emergency landing on hectic I-355 in Bolingbrook on Tuesday the 10th. At about 2pm on that Tuesday, a Bolingbrook fire unit was sent to I-355 close to Boughton Road for a plane on the highway, according to Bolingbrook Chief Chris Brophy. The crew arrived...
Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door
The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer received a frantic call from a man who told them he left an envelope — carrying a sizable amount of money — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.
Joliet man charged with arson after house fire, girlfriend, 4 others rescued
JOLIET, Ill. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated arson for allegedly setting a Joliet home on fire while his girlfriend and four others, including three children, were present. According to the Joliet Police Department, Kevin Williams reportedly got into an argument with his 47-year-old girlfriend at the home in the 1500 block […]
Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
The second richest person in Illinois
Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
