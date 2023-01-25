ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

PC residents will vote on Ad Valorem tax exemption for new businesses

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A tax referendum for businesses could be reinstated in Panama City. Commissioners voted to put the referendum on the ballot in April.

For thirty years Panama City had an Ad Valorem tax exemption program in place for new businesses. But in 2021 voters rejected renewing the tax break.

Now officials in the Bay County business community hope to bring the temporary incentive back.

“This is a very common practice for cities in Florida to offer property tax exemptions like this to attract new businesses,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Elect Joe Holt said.

Officials said tax subsidies would help Panama City bring more companies to the area. They said the program would create good jobs throughout the city.

Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said the program would create good jobs throughout the city.

She said a tax break would encourage more companies to locate here, including a German manufacturer interested in Panama City.

“That project would bring 730 new jobs to Panama City with a capital investment of $50 million. It’s critical that we continue to have tools in our toolbox, and this tax exemption is an incentive that we can offer to help bring companies to Panama City,” Hardin said.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said other local municipalities already offer similar tax breaks, putting Panama City at a disadvantage.

“The county has tax exemptions and also Lynn Haven, and Panama City had it for 30 years,” Brudnicki said.

If the referendum passes it will be in place for 10 years.

WMBB

PC commissioners plan new ordinance to regulate rehabilitation homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last eighteen months, residents have expressed frustration over Oxford houses in Panama City. During a workshop on Thursday afternoon, Panama City commissioners discussed their plans and gathered public input about a new ordinance that would regulate how many rehab homes are in the area. The ordinance would control […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Free tax assistance in Bay and Gulf Counties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — United Way of Northwest Florida’s Tax Assistance Program, VITA, gives residents a free and reliable way to get their taxes done. Individuals who make less than $60,000, are disabled or are limited English speakers qualify for the program. “It is a very confusing and tricky process,” President and CEO of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Gilbane awarded $58.5 million construction contract in Panama City

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Gilbane Federal has been awarded a multiple part construction contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast to build a littoral innovation and prototyping site at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Panama City. The project, $58.5 million fixed-price contract is to replace nine buildings damaged by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
PANAMA CITY, FL
holmescounty.news

Commissioners vote down small box store moratorium (but not lightly)

Holmes County Commissioners voted down a moratorium that would have delayed the addition of new and prevent the expansion of existing small box discount stores in a special session Jan. 23. The moratorium stated its purpose was to study the effects of such stores on the health, safety and welfare...
WMBB

Flood insurance rates decreasing for Panama City residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents will soon be able to buy cheaper flood insurance. Starting in October, flood insurance will be discounted by 25% for people buying insurance. Residents with insurance will have a 5% discount because their insurance is already discounted by 20%. The break comes because Panama City insurance’s community […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven city manager hosts ‘Table Talk’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — In Lynn Haven, City Manager Vickie Gainer hosted a ‘Table Talk’ Thursday night. She met with residents at the Lynn Haven Garden Club to discuss updating some of the city’s future projects. Gainer used a slideshow for attending residents with a few of the projects from Lynn Haven’s 5-year infrastructure […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PC commissioners move forward with plans for Marina Civic Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than four years after Hurricane Michael substantially destroyed the Marina Civic Center, Panama City commissioners approved requests for bids to tear down the structure.  Commissioners said once they find out the cost, they will decide what to do with the property. “Once we get the price, then we’ll say, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New promenade coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock.  It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
defuniakherald.com

Holmes County Commissioners discuss a moratorium on small-box discount stores

Holmes County Commissioners discussed the proposed Family Dollar in Ponce De Leon (PDL) at the regular County Commission meeting on Jan. 17. There was a resolution presented requesting a countywide moratorium, a temporary prohibition of an activity, on accepting applications related to small-box discount stores. This would affect anyone in the process of developing or applying for a small-box discount store, such as, Dollar General, Family Dollar, et al. Some familiar faces appeared in the audience of the commissioner meeting such as locals who had attended the public hearing in PDL, and a majority of the PDL city council.
WJHG-TV

Precautionary water boil notice for PCB east end

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach Water System has announced a precautionary water boil notice to all PCB residents and businesses east of Richard Jackson Blvd. The notice states:. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

President of ABC News attends local organization’s founders day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was a monumental day for a local sorority chapter. The Xi Omicron Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated celebrated Founders’ Day in Callaway. Every year the women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated recognize the remarkable women who founded the organization in 1908. “We are […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Community comes together to build home in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than four years since Hurricane Michael -- and one family will soon have a home of their own after the storm. Following Michael, the City of Marianna decided it wanted to help employees that were struggling to recover. City Manager, Jim Dean, told NewsChannel 7 that the city set aside funds, but it was years before something was done.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

A local beach access spot is being updated

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)-Bay County is renovating the popular beach access spot, Rick Seltzer Park. Bay County officials said the updates would help with the increased traffic of people headed to the gulf. “We want to make sure that we are offering a safe environment for our citizens,” Joy Saddler Bay County Parks and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

