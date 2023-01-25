LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s time – Our fabulous February “Love Your Library” Auction which begins Feb. 2 at 12 a.m. and ends Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. We have over 75 items for you to peruse (and more added daily up until 11 p.m. Feb. 1). If you would like to come into the library, any staff member is happy to assist you on our pc or your device so that you may view what is up for bid. Perhaps you will place a bid.

