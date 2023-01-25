ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VT

Calling all contractors

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Andover Family Center is soliciting contractors to bid on a renovation/expansion project at our building located at 908 Vt. RT 103 in Chester. The project is to replace a storage area with an enclosed storage shed, approximately 12 x 27 feet, adjacent to the rear of our building. Detailed specs are available in our bidding package.
SEON Receives VCF Grants

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Sustainable Energy Outreach Network (SEON) has received three grants from the Vermont Community Foundation over the past few months. A $5,000 grant from Modesty is my Best Quality Fund was awarded to provide subsidies for participants in SEON’s training program. Last fall SEON’s four courses were delivered at the Windham Regional Career Center, the Patricia Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury, and the Wadsworth Companies in Jamaica. The importance of this grant is to incentivize carpenters to register for courses and begin a path for certification.
VERMONT STATE
“Love Your Library” Auction

LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s time – Our fabulous February “Love Your Library” Auction which begins Feb. 2 at 12 a.m. and ends Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. We have over 75 items for you to peruse (and more added daily up until 11 p.m. Feb. 1). If you would like to come into the library, any staff member is happy to assist you on our pc or your device so that you may view what is up for bid. Perhaps you will place a bid.
LUDLOW, VT
Tree of Remembrance Jan. 25

LUDLOW, Vt. – The snow is falling, covering the beautiful lights on the Tree of Remembrance in Veterans Park. This project, of the Okemo Valley Women’s club, aims to earn money for a scholarship for a deserving senior in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorville. A way to remember your loved ones, when you donate we will publish their names in the Vermont Journal and Shopper.
LUDLOW, VT
Erna P. Abrahamovich, 1932-2023

WINDSOR, Vt. – Erna P. Abrahamovich, 90, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vt. She was born on Feb. 23, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany to the late Peter and Elsa Braun. She endured life in Germany during WWII, at...
WINDSOR, VT
National Library Lovers Month

CHESTER, Vt. – February is National Library Lovers Month and Whiting Library is sharing lots of love and kindness. A donation to the Whiting Library will give you a heart to hang in the Library Lovers exhibit and a chance to share why you love your local library, books, and community. What is not to love about the public library, especially with all the new programs for kids and adults being offered in February?
CHESTER, VT
In The Rough at the Old Parish Church

ANDOVER, Vt. – Old Parish Church and Little Yellow House Studio presents “An Evening with In The Rough,” a concert featuring the vocal trio In The Rough (Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino, and Andover, Vt. resident Susan Haefner) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Old Parish Church in Weston, Vt. The concert will include traditional and contemporary folk songs and old-time tunes, as well as original songs and even a sing-along.
WESTON, VT
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
Evelyn J. Benware, 1936-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – On Jan. 2, 2023 Evelyn J. (Eastman) Benware, 86, lost her battle with cancer at home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 28, 1936 in North Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Chester and Ruth (Hoisington) Eastman. In 1956 Evelyn married the love of her...
CHESTER, VT
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
RUTLAND, VT
Man arrested for assault in Killington

KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that happened on January 26, at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, had caused pain and/or bodily injury to a...
KILLINGTON, VT
7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died

A 7-year-old Manchester boy whose father is facing several charges alleging abuse has died, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
MANCHESTER, VT

