Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontjournal.com
Calling all contractors
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Andover Family Center is soliciting contractors to bid on a renovation/expansion project at our building located at 908 Vt. RT 103 in Chester. The project is to replace a storage area with an enclosed storage shed, approximately 12 x 27 feet, adjacent to the rear of our building. Detailed specs are available in our bidding package.
vermontjournal.com
SEON Receives VCF Grants
SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Sustainable Energy Outreach Network (SEON) has received three grants from the Vermont Community Foundation over the past few months. A $5,000 grant from Modesty is my Best Quality Fund was awarded to provide subsidies for participants in SEON’s training program. Last fall SEON’s four courses were delivered at the Windham Regional Career Center, the Patricia Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury, and the Wadsworth Companies in Jamaica. The importance of this grant is to incentivize carpenters to register for courses and begin a path for certification.
vermontjournal.com
“Love Your Library” Auction
LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s time – Our fabulous February “Love Your Library” Auction which begins Feb. 2 at 12 a.m. and ends Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. We have over 75 items for you to peruse (and more added daily up until 11 p.m. Feb. 1). If you would like to come into the library, any staff member is happy to assist you on our pc or your device so that you may view what is up for bid. Perhaps you will place a bid.
vermontjournal.com
Tree of Remembrance Jan. 25
LUDLOW, Vt. – The snow is falling, covering the beautiful lights on the Tree of Remembrance in Veterans Park. This project, of the Okemo Valley Women’s club, aims to earn money for a scholarship for a deserving senior in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorville. A way to remember your loved ones, when you donate we will publish their names in the Vermont Journal and Shopper.
vermontjournal.com
Erna P. Abrahamovich, 1932-2023
WINDSOR, Vt. – Erna P. Abrahamovich, 90, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vt. She was born on Feb. 23, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany to the late Peter and Elsa Braun. She endured life in Germany during WWII, at...
vermontjournal.com
National Library Lovers Month
CHESTER, Vt. – February is National Library Lovers Month and Whiting Library is sharing lots of love and kindness. A donation to the Whiting Library will give you a heart to hang in the Library Lovers exhibit and a chance to share why you love your local library, books, and community. What is not to love about the public library, especially with all the new programs for kids and adults being offered in February?
vermontjournal.com
In The Rough at the Old Parish Church
ANDOVER, Vt. – Old Parish Church and Little Yellow House Studio presents “An Evening with In The Rough,” a concert featuring the vocal trio In The Rough (Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino, and Andover, Vt. resident Susan Haefner) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Old Parish Church in Weston, Vt. The concert will include traditional and contemporary folk songs and old-time tunes, as well as original songs and even a sing-along.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
vermontjournal.com
Evelyn J. Benware, 1936-2023
CHESTER, Vt. – On Jan. 2, 2023 Evelyn J. (Eastman) Benware, 86, lost her battle with cancer at home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 28, 1936 in North Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Chester and Ruth (Hoisington) Eastman. In 1956 Evelyn married the love of her...
WCAX
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month. The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15. Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious. They say the...
Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked
Patricia Duff, 60, was cited Thursday evening following an investigation by Vermont State Police. She will be arraigned next month on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked.
New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield
James Hines, 53, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine. He’s the fifth person indicted on those charges. A sixth individual has been added to the indictment, but the person’s name is redacted. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield.
WMUR.com
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
Spending a Day Boating on Lake George Just Got Easier
Spending a lazy day on the water will be a whole lot easier in Lake George this summer. Boaters will be able to buy all-day use permits online for the Lake George Islands rather than wasting time going to an island headquarters to purchase in person. "Automating the sales of...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that happened on January 26, at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, had caused pain and/or bodily injury to a...
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
mynbc5.com
7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died
A 7-year-old Manchester boy whose father is facing several charges alleging abuse has died, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
Comments / 0