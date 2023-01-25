Trial of ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on hold after juror tests positive for coronavirus

Read full article on original website
Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial
Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
wyso.org
Just weeks after election, candidate announces he's planning a run for Ohio governor in 2026
The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
Sherrod Brown’s re-election chances likely rest on which GOP candidate he faces: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- On Election Day 1990, Sherrod Brown’s career in elected life hit the wall. Brown’s bid for a third term as Ohio secretary of state was derailed by Hamilton County Commissioner Bob Taft. It came at a time when ballot names still mattered a lot in statewide elections. And the only surname more historically powerful in Ohio than Brown was Taft.
Corporate jets, bribes and dark money: Householder trial spotlights weaknesses in Ohio ethics laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In federal court this week, prosecutors painted a picture of largesse that surrounded the bribery scheme through which Larry Householder became one of the state’s most powerful politicians. The details involved Householder’s 2017 flight on FirstEnergy Corp’s corporate jet to Washington, D.C., as well as...
Advocate
A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown
Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
Public records contradict claims by Larry Householder’s lawyers in his corruption trial: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lawyers for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder say he did not benefit almost $500,000 for his participation in this illicit bribery scheme, but rather the money was a loan from Jeff Longstreth, a former top political aide. We’re talking about the defense -- and the public records...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: two great new user offers this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM, first-time Ohio bettors can tackle Championship Sunday with a four-digit offer or...
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws
Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters.
Time to unite to ensure reproductive rights for all Ohioans
The Nov. 7 ballot in Ohio this fall must include a citizen-initiated referendum to amend our state constitution, so that it ensures sensible and equitable reproductive rights for all Ohioans. Each of us has the right to bodily autonomy and each of us has the right to make our own reproductive health care decisions “free of government interference.”
Ohio reports 8,155 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Jan. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio stayed nearly the same as last week, showing a slight uptick from 7,961 last week to 8,155 this week. The last time that the state’s weekly case number was about 8,000 was in April. Ohio has been...
Mount Vernon News
Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law
COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
Fox 19
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
wvxu.org
Jim Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy
Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
Tipico promo code: Bengals-Chiefs brings $200 bonus for Ohio players
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the NFC and AFC Championships take the field, eligible Buckeye State bettors can score a deposit match worth $250 in...
