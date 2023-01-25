ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Trial of ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on hold after juror tests positive for coronavirus

By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial

Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Sherrod Brown’s re-election chances likely rest on which GOP candidate he faces: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- On Election Day 1990, Sherrod Brown’s career in elected life hit the wall. Brown’s bid for a third term as Ohio secretary of state was derailed by Hamilton County Commissioner Bob Taft. It came at a time when ballot names still mattered a lot in statewide elections. And the only surname more historically powerful in Ohio than Brown was Taft.
OHIO STATE
Advocate

A Few Minutes With LGBTQ+ Ally and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Growing up in southwestern Pennsylvania, near the state of Ohio, it could be a rough-and-tumble world. When I worked on the Hill for my congressman from that area, we had the entire bottom left-hand corner of the state. It was during a time when steel mills and coal mines still mattered, so it was a hardscrabble, blue-collar constituency.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: two great new user offers this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM, first-time Ohio bettors can tackle Championship Sunday with a four-digit offer or...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ballotpedia News

The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Time to unite to ensure reproductive rights for all Ohioans

The Nov. 7 ballot in Ohio this fall must include a citizen-initiated referendum to amend our state constitution, so that it ensures sensible and equitable reproductive rights for all Ohioans. Each of us has the right to bodily autonomy and each of us has the right to make our own reproductive health care decisions “free of government interference.”
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law

COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Jim Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy

Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Tipico promo code: Bengals-Chiefs brings $200 bonus for Ohio players

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the NFC and AFC Championships take the field, eligible Buckeye State bettors can score a deposit match worth $250 in...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy