San Francisco, CA

Gizmodo

PagerDuty CEO Quotes Martin Luther King Jr. in Worst Layoff Email Ever

Considering the steady stream of layoffs coursing through the tech industry, it’s understandable that some CEOs want to take extra care when informing employees that their company will also be cutting jobs. However, calling layoffs “refinements” and quoting Martin Luther King Jr. is not the way to go.
The Independent

Tech layoffs cause economic worries across San Francisco, Seattle, and New York

Since last fall, it’s been a layoff bloodbath in the tech industry.Google parent company Alphabet cut 12,000 employees, just topping Microsoft’s announced layoffs of 11,000. Salesforce has plans to slash 9,000 employees, while Meta is parting with 11,000. Amazon, meanwhile, is cutting 18,000 people nationwide. JoiThe bruising round of cutbacks, fueled by fears of a recession, may have a big impact on cities with a big footprint like San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, according to observers, where corporate office workers form an important part of the downtown economy.“This downturn in tech is going to be devastating for Washington,...
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP Babak Parviz joins Madrona; Microsoft CVP Vahé Torossian departs

— Babak Parviz, a former director at Google and vice president at Amazon, joined Seattle-based firm Madrona Venture Group as a venture partner. Parviz departed Amazon in December, according to his LinkedIn profile. He helped launch and lead Grand Challenge, the company’s secretive research and innovation arm which was reportedly at risk of being shut down amid Amazon’s recent cutbacks.
SFGate

Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
SFGate

SFGate

