5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
Gizmodo
PagerDuty CEO Quotes Martin Luther King Jr. in Worst Layoff Email Ever
Considering the steady stream of layoffs coursing through the tech industry, it’s understandable that some CEOs want to take extra care when informing employees that their company will also be cutting jobs. However, calling layoffs “refinements” and quoting Martin Luther King Jr. is not the way to go.
Tech layoffs cause economic worries across San Francisco, Seattle, and New York
Since last fall, it’s been a layoff bloodbath in the tech industry.Google parent company Alphabet cut 12,000 employees, just topping Microsoft’s announced layoffs of 11,000. Salesforce has plans to slash 9,000 employees, while Meta is parting with 11,000. Amazon, meanwhile, is cutting 18,000 people nationwide. JoiThe bruising round of cutbacks, fueled by fears of a recession, may have a big impact on cities with a big footprint like San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, according to observers, where corporate office workers form an important part of the downtown economy.“This downturn in tech is going to be devastating for Washington,...
Futurism
ChatGPT Shamelessly Writes Letter Announcing Layoffs While Promoting Execs and Quoting MLK
OpenAI's viral text generator ChatGPT is a real jack of all trades. The AI-powered tool can write convincing college essays, pass business exams, and even apply for jobs on your behalf. And, as it turns out, it could also easily take over the role of a CEO who is tasked...
San Francisco Bay stunned under a blanket of fog on Friday
It looked as if a baker had spread whipped cream across the bay.
AOL Corp
Twitter's landlord sues after Elon Musk allegedly stops paying millions in rent at SF headquarters
Twitter's landlord in SF accused the company of skipping out on rent since December. The rent amounted to roughly $3.4 million each month in December and January. It's the latest landlord scuffle for Twitter, which was sued in the UK by King Charles III's firm. The landlord of Twitter's headquarters...
A Twitter director was told off by a senior leader for organizing a one-to-one meeting with Elon Musk to discuss ideas before his deal closed, report says
Esther Crawford introduced herself to Elon Musk in Twitter's cafe and organized a meeting with him but she was reprimanded, the FT reported.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Goldman Sachs employees were laid off at ‘meetings’ they had been emailed calendar invites for: Report
Add “David’s Demolition Day” at Goldman Sachs to the debate on proper layoffs etiquette.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP Babak Parviz joins Madrona; Microsoft CVP Vahé Torossian departs
— Babak Parviz, a former director at Google and vice president at Amazon, joined Seattle-based firm Madrona Venture Group as a venture partner. Parviz departed Amazon in December, according to his LinkedIn profile. He helped launch and lead Grand Challenge, the company’s secretive research and innovation arm which was reportedly at risk of being shut down amid Amazon’s recent cutbacks.
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
SFGate
Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
Netflix posts job opening for flight attendant at Bay Area airport
The job post says the aviation team helps Netflix "to create joy around the world."
Routes: Qantas sets a return to SFO; San Jose Airport changes its name
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: South Bay Reentry Program Changes Lives Of Formerly Incarcerated
Mark Ashford has been in and out of the criminal justice system for 26 years, never staying out for more than five months at a time. A few years ago, everything changed with the help of a support program and reentry services. "It is possible for people to change," Ashford,...
