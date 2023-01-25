Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Plays Ball With Vegeta
Dragon Ball Super's anime has been on hiatus after the end of the Tournament of Power Arc, with two movies exploring the lives of the Z-Fighters following Universe Six's victory against the likes of Jiren and the countless other warriors that made up this unique battle. While the television series did stick primarily to its source material from the manga, it also introduced fans to some unique adventures and conflicts that never made their way onto the printed page, including the Saiyan Prince's stint as a baseball pitcher, which one cosplayer has brought to life.
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
ComicBook
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
ComicBook
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
ComicBook
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
ComicBook
Velma Massively Popular Despite So Many Negative Reviews
Velma might be swimming in negative reviews, but the popularity of the series is surging anyway. HBO Max debuted the Scooby-Doo reimagining helmed by Mindy Kaling recently. And, the show has remained in the top 10 programs streamed on the service from the word go. The Wrap reports that demand for Velma has increased 127% this week. So, it's actually more in-demand than The Last of Us. Maybe some of that negative attention drew people in to see what the fuss was about? Or perhaps, getting that shiny front-page spot on the app with a recognizable franchise like Scooby-Doo did the trick. Kaling talked about the opportunity to represent a whole different segment of fans with this interpretation back at New York Comic Con with UPI.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
ComicBook
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
ComicBook
HBO Max Hangs Onto Beloved DC Movies Streaming Rights After All
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is run, and newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of films for tax write-offs. The studio canceled projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and let go of most of the executives from behind-the-scenes of their DC Films. They have also been removing a bunch of things from their HBO Max streaming service and it was revealed just yesterday that The Dark Knight trilogy would be leaving the streaming service. It seems that everyone spoke too soon and the streamer will not be removing the DC movies. According to TechRadar, HBO Max will retain the rights to Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.
ComicBook
DCU: James Gunn Seemingly Confirms First Returning Character
We've yet to get a glimpse at what is coming as a part of the new DC Universe's Chapter One, but James Gunn himself may have given fans a slight clue regarding what to expect Saturday afternoon. Sharing a snapshot of his cat, Gunn shared he's hard at work writing something. Though he didn't say what exactly he was writing, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Amanda Waller's name appearing on one of the documents on Gunn's computer.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office
You can bet James Cameron is smiling slyly at all those "Who still cares about Avatar?" types out there, because their months (years?) of taking shots at Cameron's film franchise are certainly looking more misguided by the minute. The Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will officially pass Avengers: Infinity War at the worldwide box office before the weekend, having earned over $2.046 billion total (and counting) at the time of writing this.
ComicBook
Blade's Daughter Puts Her Vampire Hunting Abilities to the Test (Exclusive)
There's a new vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe, and she happens to be the daughter of Blade. Brielle Brooks was just a regular high schooler worrying about your typical teenage drama like school and dealing with her protective mother. However, all of that is about to change in Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, a new five-issue limited series that was first announced at New York Comic Con. Writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe gave readers a taste of what they can expect in Bloodline: Daughter of Blade in a backup story in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Avengers/X-Men #1, and now a preview of the first issue shows Brielle and her mother fighting a vampire together.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new Adventure Book game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming next month. Ravensburger has announced The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game, a new cooperative board game that plays out the entire Lord of the Rings movie trilogy over a series of eight chapters. Each chapter will have different objectives and rules, with a board made up of two pages from the eponymous adventure book included in the game, with players trying to make their way through iconic scenes from the movies. Seven miniatures will be included in the game – the four Hobbits, Aragon, Gimli, and Legolas.
ComicBook
HBO Max Announces Succession Season 4 Release Date
Succession is coming back for Season 4 and HBO Max just let fans know when they could expect the Roy clan will be bickering on their television screens again. In social media posts, they told viewers that March 26 will be the fateful day on the streaming service. Considering the finale of Season 3 left fans reeling, this salvo of episodes will be key to watch as well. It feels like Twitter and Facebook especially rejoiced at the mention of more crazy family drama on the HBO show. Check out some of the chaos unfolding in the fresh clip they released down below!
ComicBook
Marvel Announces Captain America Vs Captain America
Marvel has spent the last year letting its two Captain Americas (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson) each have his own lane in the Marvel Universe, but now the two Captain Americas are about. to collide!. "Captain America: Cold War" is the new event that Marvel has announced, which will pit...
ComicBook
Skull and Bones Is Reportedly In Pretty Rough Shape
Skull and Bones is reportedly in rough shape. Skull and Bones is one of the weirder games that is on the horizon. On the surface, it seems like a pretty interesting AAA game from Ubisoft. It takes the pirate stuff from Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and expands upon it in its own standalone game, allowing players the chance to really embrace the pirate life. However, it was announced in 2017 and been delayed numerous times. It looked like it was finally going to release in November 2022, but it got pushed back to March 2023. It was a reasonably short delay, but then... it was delayed again and no release date was given. This has had many people concerned about the state of the game.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Features Surprising Connection Between Namor and Killmonger
Marvel Studios recently wrapped up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the film answered plenty of questions. Wakanda Forever introduces us to a few new characters as well as making a returning character the new Black Panther. Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) both appear in the film, with the latter of the bunch being the main antagonists. Every antagonist needs a protagonist and the film finally revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther and she faced off in an incredible battle with Namor. But before any of that happened, she ate the heart-shaped herb and was sent to the Ancestral Plane. While in the Ancestral Plane Shuri sees someone she never expected to see— Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). It turns out that Namor and Killmonger both had a pretty surprising connection. While speaking with Wakanda Forever: The Offical Black Panther Podcast, Production Designer Hannah Beachler revealed a decision that director Ryan Coogler made about both villains.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Are Furious With Major DMZ Setback
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are super angry about a change being made with DMZ. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced a lot of gameplay and mechanical changes to the battle royale, but it also introduced a brand new mode that totally shakes up the formula. The mode is known as DMZ and is all about collecting loot while surviving against both players and AI. Unlike a battle royale, though, the goal isn't to be the last man standing. It's simply about getting as much as you can before heading to an extraction point, but if you die, you lose everything on you including the gear you brought into the DMZ.
Comments / 0