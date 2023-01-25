Read full article on original website
Review: A Poe-like Mystery Swirls at the Center of the Moody, Gripping The Pale Blue Eye
Trying to discern Netflix’s release strategy on any given film is about as productive an exercise as shoveling your sidewalk while it’s still snowing. You’ll never really get anywhere, and you’ll just feel bad about yourself for trying. So far this year, the streamer/film studio has confounded moviegoers by keeping many of their best films from movie theaters all together, while sending some to cinemas for a week or two only to remove them entirely for weeks in advance of their debut on the platform (ahem, Glass Onion). One of the behemoth’s last releases of 2022 is getting a similarly confusing release, one that will ultimately risk what should be a strong showing for The Pale Blue Eye, a macabre period drama and mystery based on the 2003 book by Louis Bayard that’s a gripping, emotional whodunit perfect for gray rainy days and moody, chilly evenings.
Matt Muse Knows His Worth on the Boathouse Produced “Leave Here”
Matt Muse, the Chicago/LA-based rapper and poet is keeping his game on point. He’s been releasing singles consistently over that past few years (“Rapport” & “Rockin’ / Bridges“) since the release of the fantastic LOVE & NAPPYNESS, which featured solid tracks like “AIN”T NO” and “SHOTGUN Remix”. Muse then capped off his 2022 with his fourth annual Love & Nappyness Hair Care Drive and the stellar Long Hair Don’t Care Show featuring performances from tobi lou, Senite and more. Now in 2023, he’s dropped a new single that has him at the top of his game and making it clear he knows exactly what he deserves.
Review: Anna Kendrick Impresses as a Woman Confronting Her Toxic Relationship in Alice, Darling
At one point in Mary Nighy’s assured feature film directing debut Alice, Darling, Anna Kendrick’s distraught and defeated titular character says meekly to the two friends she’s on a weekend getaway with, “It’s not like he’s hurting me.” It’s clear she doesn’t believe a word of it, and neither do we. She’s talking about Simon (Charlie Carrick), her long-time boyfriend who is not only not nice to her at all, but a textbook emotional abuser, manipulating Alice through fear, shame, unrealistic expectations and a general, pervading creepiness. Written by Alanna Francis (The Rest of Us), Alice, Darling is a boldly unsettling story of the type of relationship that can leave lasting, deep scars, invisible as they may be, and a kind of disturbing relationship drama rarely seen (or executed so well) on screen.
2022 in Review: Best Documentary Films of the Year
As I am prone to do every year, I separate documentaries into their own Best of the Year list, not because I feel they should be judged any differently than narrative films, but because I want to call attention to as many great docs as I possibly can, and trying to do that and still limit my main list to 30 or 40 titles is impossible. I get such a charge from a great documentary, whether it’s on a subject I know a great deal about or if it covers ground I’d never even contemplated in terms of perspective, information, or fuel for outrage or celebration.
Review: Nicolas Cage Stars in Thinly Written, Slightly Charming Western The Old Way
Admittedly, I’m a sucker for a Western, even if it’s a half-assed attempt at one using all the tropes that the genre has at its disposal. But at some point, I have to draw the line, and today that line is the latest work from director Brett Donowho (Acts of Violence), The Old Way, starring the ever-present Nicolas Cage in his first-ever Western (I will give the film points for that). Working from a screenplay by Carl W. Lucas, Cage is Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger who opens the film killing a man in front of his son and simply walking away. The film jumps ahead 15-20 years, where we find Briggs has shaved his beard and become a respectable family man and the owner of the local general store, with wife Ruth (Kerry Kruppe) and 12-year-old daughter Brooke (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who may follow in her father’s footsteps more than he would like.
Review: Dry Cleaning Impresses at Thalia Hall
Listening to Dry Cleaning feels like having the perfect background-noise playlist on; the music and lyrics mimic conversations that we all make up in our minds in the shower, driving to work, or as we drift off to sleep. Vocalist Florence Shaw’s writing reminds me of the things I should have said but the time was never right, or the passing thoughts and memories that bounce around in my mind as I move through life daily – nothing so obviously profound, just every-day experience within myself. Shaw invites listeners to acknowledge a creativity in simply observing without the need to narrate grandiose stories; to not try so hard to make something groundbreaking out of every idea and just let it be what it is. Her patchwork of conversation, feelings, thoughts, and observations play coyly with the rise, swell, and journey of each song. Driving bass and twinkling guitar perhaps mirror an inner voice playing devil’s advocate, an ex-lover, friend, or someone not yet introduced.
Review: Gentle and Moving, Broker Creates Something Beautiful from Broken Characters and Risky Subject Matter
The themes and subject matter covered in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest drama, a moving, gentle story of chosen family, desperate connection and generational trauma, are not easily navigated. And in lesser hands, Broker would only succeed as a smarmy, mediocre gangster film that goes too dark for its own good, and that would be a very different movie indeed. Instead, Kore-eda, who also wrote the script, ably and beautifully guides us through a story about seemingly impossible choices, the unexpected complications the world often throws at us, and how in the end, all any of us are looking for is a place, literally and figuratively, to be safe.
Premier: LOTEC’s Driving “Won’t You” From Their First New Album Since 2001!
LOTEC began their existence as Land Of The El Caminos, and remained active through the late ’90s and into the aughts. They garnered acclaim for their hard-charging sound, grafting Fanelli’s tuneful growl over songs whose percussive natures were often at war with their more tuneful inclinations, resulting in a friction-laden quilt that would wrap you in its layers and not let go until the final notes faded out.
Review: Women Talking Offers an Essential, Often Surprising Perspective on Gender and Power in Any Society
Shot by cinematographer Luc Montpellier in muted tones that almost make the film look like it was shot in black-and-white and then tinted to match the mood of each moment, writer/director Sarah Polley’s Women Talking (based on the book by Miriam Toews) centers on a religious community whose normally powerless women are tasked with finding a solution to a rampant problem within the colony. Several of the men have been committing sexual assaults in the night. Once the perpetrators were identified, the men left the community for a time, and the women had to decide whether they wanted to forgive the offending men and carry on with life as normal or whether they want to leave the colony and start a new one somewhere else, taking only the children with them.
Review: Nostalgia Does Some Heavy Lifting In Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
I’ve been playing a lot of retro games lately, so when a game that’s “retro-inspired” comes across my desk to review, I’m always weary. It’s rare for something to come along that both nails the gameplay and aesthetic of a retro game, especially without making too many concessions to modern conveniences. However, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a rare game that manages to feel authentically retro, and is a love letter to the Shinobi series, and other classic games like Metroid, Mega Man and more.
Review: Robot-Doll Thriller M3GAN is Also Surprisingly Smart and Funny
The only big gripe I have about the new evil-robot thriller M3GAN is that there isn’t a single second of this movie where we don’t know that at some point the life-like android companion is going to turn on humans and start hurting or killing them if she deems them a threat to her eight-year-old charge, Cady (Violet McGraw), whose parents were recently killed in a nasty car accident. As a result of this tragedy, Cady is sent to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), a roboticist who helped design one of Cady’s favorite toys, a Furbie-like pet that you can communicate with on a limited basis and control with a tablet.
