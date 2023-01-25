Read full article on original website
Trey Kennedy: Grow Up to take Adler Theatre stage
Comedian Trey Kennedy takes the stage at the Adler Theatre July 16!. Native Oklahoman Kennedy originally found fame via social media on Vine, with over 2.5 millions followers, discovering a passion for entertainment. Continuing his work on social media platforms through his podcast, ‘Correct Opinions,’ and his self-produced comedy special ‘Are You For Real?’ is available here.
Retired Black Hawk prof shows how art can heal
Retired Black Hawk College art professor Zaiga Minka Thorson’s work will be featured in the Figge Art Museum’s first-floor Gildehaus Gallery beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Her work demonstrates the power of art to heal not only the viewer but the maker as well, according to a museum...
Moline arena gets big new name
Five months after it announced its fourth new name, and four months before it marks its 30th anniversary, the Vibrant Arena at The MARK is officially official. The big new name (lit up at night) was affixed earlier this week to the side of the downtown Moline arena (1201 River Drive), replacing TaxSlayer Center. Other Vibrant Arena names and logos have been installed around the facility before January.
Youth Unstoppable at Davenport North High School
Hello, my name is Paige and I’m a member of the Davenport North High school’s environmental club, the Green Team. We focus on our local impact on the environment and community. I wanted to tell you about an exciting opportunity that we have coming up. In efforts to get more young people involved with the QC Environmental film series sponsored by River Action our Green Team was offered the opportunity to host one of the series films on February 5th. We chose to show Youth Unstoppable, a documentary by Jewell Kemker Slater. The documentary showcases many obstacles youth activists around the world face while fighting against the ongoing climate crisis over a twelve-year period. It documents the challenges that Youth activists are facing and the power and impact youth are making around the world. Our team at north is very excited to host this event and show people in our community how they can make a difference in our world. We have been actively focusing on local impacts on the environment. We’ve done this by focusing on environmental cleanups, reducing waste, and offsetting carbon footprints. We’ve amped up our recycling initiative, encouraged students to refuse single-use plastics and choose more sustainable ways to gift give and gift wrap, and we are currently working to offset our carbon footprint by 25% by getting people to plant trees. You can see more about these by coming to the North High School auditorium on February 5th. Doors will open at 1:30 and we will be displaying many of the projects that our team at Davenport North have participated in as well as other environmental clubs from Central and West High School. Our Green Team wants to motivate change and show that we as youth can make a difference. We will also be having our very own Miss Scott County, Brittany Costello as our reflection speaker for after the film discussion and Q & A. She is an amazing activist for our waterways and the issues that are facing our local community in the Quad Cities. Brittany has her own initiative, Watersheds: Think Global, Act Local. Brittany focuses on improving the water quality for Iowans to improve their health and the health of the oceans. We hope to see you there at Davenport North High School’s Auditorium for the environmental film series on February 5th, doors open at 1:30, film begins at 2 pm. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information on the QC Environmental Film series go to riveraction.org. We hope to see you there because with our unstoppable youth, another world is possible!
Cake auction supports high school
The 33rd annual cake auction fundraiser for Muscatine High School will be held Friday, Jan. 27, during the boys and girls basketball doubleheader game against Davenport North. The It Takes a Village cake, which has a dog on top, was created by Kassie Mather of Main Street Bakery and Cafe in Keystone, Iowa. It is one of many cakes that depict various decades.
Meeting kicks off small-business B.O.O.S.T. program
Small business owners will get a B.O.O.S.T. on Monday, Feb. 6, with the kick-off meeting for the Moline Community and Economic Development Department’s new Business Owner Occupied Stabilization Transformation Program for small-business owners and entrepreneurs. The session will begin at 6 p.m. at Western Illinois University Riverfront Hall, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Announces $500,000 Grant
The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announces a multi-year grant in the amount of $500,000 has been awarded from the Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Fund. The grant will accelerate strategic impact in a Muscatine neighborhood revitalization effort that is underway. Richard Stanley, a respected businessman...
50th RAGBRAI to again end in the QC
For the first time in 2018, Davenport will again be the end point for the golden anniversary of RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), July 29, 2023, like it was in its very first year in 1973. Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell, along with...
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Amber and Mike Griswold could tell something was a bit off about their 9-year-old son, Blake, towards the end of 2022. “We were under the impression he had vertigo. He was suffering from dizziness, some vomiting, and nausea, and then it escalated and his nausea was daily as opposed to occasionally,” Amber Griswold said.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
Goodwill of the Heartland moves QC mission services offices to NorthPark Mall
Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4. Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center. Patients will begin moving into the new location next week.
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition. City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications.
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
Davenport’s Cafe d’Marie named #36 in Yelp's top 100 places to eat
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Yelp announced their 10th Annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States, and Davenport's Cafe d'Marie made the list at #36!. The restaurant that Quad Citizens know all too well offers an "eclectic selection of American dishes with the added European Flair," according to a Yelp news release.
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
