ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Carpets Plus of Manitowoc Now Under New Leadership

A Grand Opening-Ribbon Cutting was held yesterday at Carpets Plus in Manitowoc. After providing service to their customers for the last 28 years at 2719 Calumet Avenue, they’ve moved down the block to 3315 Calumet which was the former Rustic Touch Building. Former owner Bob Dedering has been in...
MANITOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
101 WIXX

Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Oshkosh Foundation launches 1871 Society

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There's a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871 annually. The foundation’s...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer

A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down

(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger

(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay asks for feedback as it formulates plan to be more energy efficient

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay has set goals in being more energy efficient and its asking for help in its efforts. Residents and business owners are being asked to fill out a survey, which the city says takes about 10 minutes. City officials say it will guide them as they come up with an energy plan for the next five to ten years.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers spent Wednesday night looking for homeless people on the streets in the Fox Valley for the annual Point-in-Time Count. “You hope not to find anybody. That’s the good news when you don’t find folks... but you are prepared for when you do,” Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy