El Paso, TX

Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
PD: Man shot, robbed in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a shooting after midnight on Wednesday near Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A Mendoza. The El Paso Sheriff’s Office Patrol units responded to the desert area near 2300 Tierra Del Monte in reference to a shooting which was stemmed from an aggravated robbery, according to […]
Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
El Paso man charged with killing two held in jail

LAS CRUCES – An El Paso man charged with killing two people in Chaparral was held in jail on a judge's order this week. Patrick James Woods, 37, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, open container and failure to give immediate notice of a crash.
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley

UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion

A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
