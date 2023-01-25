Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
KVIA
El Paso leaders react to graphic video of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One day after the Memphis Police Department released the graphic videos showing five of its officers beating unarmed Tyre Nichols that ultimately led to his death, El Paso officials are weighing in. "Our expectation is that that should never happen, and that we would never...
Trucker allegedly tried to smuggle 57 Guatemalan children to border
The Mexican government is investigating a driver allegedly caught smuggling 57 Guatemalan children to the border in the back of a cargo truck.
cbs4local.com
Police detain 4 people in Lower Valley incident at Quality Inn hotel
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Police detained at least four people at a crime scene investigation in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Police Department dispatcher. It happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday at The Quality Inn hotel near Bel Air High School on Yarbrough Drive. =
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
cbs4local.com
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
DA: Accused mass shooter’s trial to wait till 2025
The state trial against accused mass murderer Patrick Wood Crusius likely won’t get going until 2025, El Paso County District Attorney Bill Hicks said.
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
PD: Man shot, robbed in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a shooting after midnight on Wednesday near Tierra Delmonte Drive and Mike A Mendoza. The El Paso Sheriff’s Office Patrol units responded to the desert area near 2300 Tierra Del Monte in reference to a shooting which was stemmed from an aggravated robbery, according to […]
cbs4local.com
Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
YAHOO!
El Paso man charged with killing two held in jail
LAS CRUCES – An El Paso man charged with killing two people in Chaparral was held in jail on a judge's order this week. Patrick James Woods, 37, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, open container and failure to give immediate notice of a crash.
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley
UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
When Mexican American Women In El Paso Brought Down Big Business
In 1972, thousands of garment workers walked off the job at the Farah plant here in El Paso during a legendary strike that took "high 'n mighty" business down a notch. Farah Inc was founded in 1928 by Lebanese immigrants Mansour and Hana Farah in a small shop on San Francisco Street in Downtown El Paso.
cbs4local.com
Semitruck overturned at Loop 375, US 54; crews cleaning 50 gallons of fuel spill
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck was overturned on its side on Loop 375 and US 54 Thursday morning. The ramp exit 58, which is coming from Loop 375 that goes to US 54 or I-10 is closed. Fire crews are cleaning up about 50 gallons of diesel...
Need Your Chico’s Tacos Fix While In Austin? This El Paso Food Truck Can Help!
Chico’s Tacos….. IN AUSTIN?! Yup, however, some may even dare to say that these rolled tacos are even better than El Paso’s iconic Chico’s Tacos. I know, those are fighting words, but they came from my parents so please don’t start a fight!. A few...
Man accused of killing 2 people in crash in Chaparral will be held without bond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of killing two people in a crash in Chaparral and then trying to flee the scene is being held without bond. District Court Judge Douglas Driggers ruled that Patrick Woods is a danger to the community, “showed disrespect with his intent to avoid arrest by fleeing the […]
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Father beats 6-year-old son to death, woman drives car into sinkhole
ABILENE, Texas — A father in Alabama is facing murder charges for allegedly beating his son to death. 6-year old Jessie Taylor McCormack was rushed to a hospital in Birmingham--unconscious. Police arrested his father—29-year-old Joshua Clark for aggravated child abuse charges. Two days later, Jessie died, upgrading his...
PLANetizen
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
