WANE-TV
Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
WISH-TV
Man arrested for 2018 triple murder in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police say its department arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday morning for a triple homicide in 2018. At 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Police say he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards and Breondon Pinkston in June 2018.
WANE-TV
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with triple killings in 2018
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide that happened in June of 2018. Police arrested Jacquail Belcher, 29, Friday around 11:15 a.m. He faces three counts of murder for the killings of Demail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman’s face slashed in knife attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a knife to slash and cut a woman so severely she passed out for roughly eight hours before she could contact emergency dispatchers for help. Fort Wayne Police arrested 33-year-old Joseph Teders shortly after the attack on the...
95.3 MNC
Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed
The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
Lima News
Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing
LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
hometownstations.com
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
963xke.com
FWPD: Officer acted appropriately in now viral video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is aware of a video showing an FWPD officer “engaged in enforcement action with a traffic violator”. The video has been widely circulated on social media in the past few days. Officials with the FWPD...
WNDU
ISP arrests truck driver for allegedly driving under the influence of meth
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A southern Indiana man was arrested in Miami County after police say he was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine while driving a straight truck (a vehicle with a fixed trailer). Last Thursday, Jan. 19, Indiana State Troopers stopped a 2021 Freightliner straight truck pulling...
abc57.com
Traffic stop escalates to short pursuit, man charged with resisting police and marijuana possession
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind.- On Jan. 21, LaGrange County Sheriff's Office arrested Tyres Johnson Alexander for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. According to police, Alexander attempted to evade authorities by driving away in his vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:47 p.m. in the area...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 300 block of East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Jason Siegel had a license plate stolen. Value of $234.35. Fulton County. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:26...
wbiw.com
Upland man killed in a two-vehicle accident on State Road 22
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Upland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, in which a man died. The preliminary crash investigation...
Court docs: Ex gave the ‘green light’ to have man shot
Newly-released court documents reveal the ex-girlfriend of a shooting victim gave the "green light" to have him shot early Sunday morning outside his Columbia Avenue home.
WANE-TV
ISP: Upland man dies in Grant County crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash in Grant County that left an Upland, Indiana man dead. Authorities responded to a crash on state Route 22 near County Road 55 East at approximately 8:36 a.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation from ISP reported that...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
YAHOO!
Sturgis man gets 30 years in prison for holding, abusing girlfriend for 12 days
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Sturgis man will serve 30-60 years in prison for holding his then-girlfriend hostage and abusing her for nearly two weeks. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Rocky Gardner after Gardner pleaded guilty to first degrees criminal sexual conduct. Gardner also received a 10- 22-year sentence for false imprisonment as a second habitual offender.
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
HS coach dies after stepping on live wires following crash
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man's death following a crash Thursday evening.
