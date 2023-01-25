ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPD investigates smash-and-grabs at St. Edward’s University

By Brianna Hollis
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people dressed in dark clothing broke the windows of 23 vehicles on St. Edward’s Campus around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the University Police Department.

Police said, “possessions were removed from some of these vehicles.”

This happened at the garage on Woodward Street and lot P1, which is next to the softball field.

UPD has reached out to the car owners. As the department investigates, it has increased patrols and added more surveillance cameras in the parking lots and garages.

Police said the suspects drove a late-model Ford truck.

UPD offered the following safety tips in the wake of this incident:

  • UPD firmly believes that crime is never the fault of the victim. These general safety tips are provided in an effort to assist all members of the university community.
  • When parking on campus, lock vehicles and keep any valuables out of sight.
  • Report criminal incidents and suspicious activities/individuals immediately to law enforcement by calling or texting 512-448-8444 (On Campus) or calling 9-1-1 (Off Campus).
  • Seek support if you are experiencing anxiety or feel like you have been triggered in some way. Contact your resident assistant if you live on campus or speak with a counselor in the Health & Counseling Center (512-448-8538). The Hilltopper Helpline is also available at 833-434-1217, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
