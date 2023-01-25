ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
Wbaltv.com

DJS: Maryland juvenile justice reform law having positive impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law is having a positive impact on youth in trouble, according to state officials. On Thursday, representatives of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services briefed state lawmakers on changes made to the Juvenile Justice Reform Act and elaborated on its impact on the system.
MARYLAND STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE
police1.com

Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Francis Tiafoe meets with Gov. Moore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Tennis star and Maryland native Francis Tiafoe visited Annapolis on Thursday where he met Governor Wes Moore and was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. Governor Moore said, “His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis

Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if the person has a valid carry permit.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption

The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
MARYLAND STATE
thecatoctinbanner.com

When Elephants Roamed Maryland

One would hardly expect to see a wild elephant wandering about the landscape in Maryland today unless it was a zoo or circus escapee, but there was a time when the sight of them would not have seemed to be so out of the ordinary. In fact, there was a...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland bill would shrink school zones, speed camera placement

School zones and speed cameras near schools are intended to slow drivers down and keep children safe. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering changes that could save drivers from having to pay out for tickets. A new bill being considered in the Maryland General Assembly would reduce the radius of school...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy