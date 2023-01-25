Read full article on original website
Rep. Ivey shares plans and priorities for Maryland’s 4th District
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Congressman Glenn Ivey talks about his priorities for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, work to expand affordable housing and expanded child tax credits in Prince George’s County and reduce crime in the region.
WTOP
Md. Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could.
wypr.org
Maryland’s Blueprint could be a big victory educators say – but some are wary of the fine print
For the past six years, Deborah Dennie has worked as the principal of a middle school in St. Mary's County, a rural community in southern Maryland. On any given day, Dennie oversees roughly 1,000 employees inside Leonardtown Middle School. While a fan of the opportunities a sweeping education reform program,...
Governor Moore focuses on keeping veterans in Maryland with two bills
Governor Wes Moore, a veteran himself, is focusing on keeping veterans in Maryland and easing the tax burden on them.
Lawmakers expanding benefits to support military spouses
Veterans and their contributions are well entrenched in our state's history. The United States Naval Academy, Fort Meade and all the supporting veteran organizations in Maryland are proof of that.
WTOP
Wiedefeld’s track record not a roadblock to Maryland transportation secretary confirmation
Before he can take the wheel as Secretary of Transportation for Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, former general manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, faces confirmation before a legislative panel. On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore announced he was appointing Wiedefeld to serve as the state’s transportation secretary in charge of...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
DJS: Maryland juvenile justice reform law having positive impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new juvenile justice reform law is having a positive impact on youth in trouble, according to state officials. On Thursday, representatives of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services briefed state lawmakers on changes made to the Juvenile Justice Reform Act and elaborated on its impact on the system.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit
Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
Bay Net
DNR Announces Winter Waterfowl Hunting Day For Youth, Veterans And Military Members
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel to experience the excitement of this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day on Saturday, Feb. 4. “These special hunt days give our youth, active duty military and veteran hunters...
police1.com
Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMDT.com
Francis Tiafoe meets with Gov. Moore
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Tennis star and Maryland native Francis Tiafoe visited Annapolis on Thursday where he met Governor Wes Moore and was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. Governor Moore said, “His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On...
Proposed bills aim to combat "snitching culture," identify mass shooters
Two recent bills in Congress proposed by Maryland politicians look to stop mass shootings and better protect witnesses of crime.
WBOC
Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis
Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if the person has a valid carry permit.
WMDT.com
Del. Division of Public Health announces closure of COVID-19 Call Centers
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health has announced it will shut down its COVID-19 Call Centers at the end of the month. We’re told the centers will be closing due to a low volume of calls. The last day of operation will be Tuesday, January 31st.
WTOP
Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption
The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
Maryland lawmaker fighting to make sure genetic testing won't impact insurance coverage
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Could your DNA be used against you? Genetic testing has helped us find ancestors and potential health risks, but could that information cost you? That’s a fear that one Maryland lawmaker wants to stop. Whether it’s a “23 and Me” or doctor-ordered genetic test, the...
thecatoctinbanner.com
When Elephants Roamed Maryland
One would hardly expect to see a wild elephant wandering about the landscape in Maryland today unless it was a zoo or circus escapee, but there was a time when the sight of them would not have seemed to be so out of the ordinary. In fact, there was a...
WTOP
Maryland bill would shrink school zones, speed camera placement
School zones and speed cameras near schools are intended to slow drivers down and keep children safe. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering changes that could save drivers from having to pay out for tickets. A new bill being considered in the Maryland General Assembly would reduce the radius of school...
