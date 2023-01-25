ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Beverley committed savage move during Lakers’ loss

Patrick Beverley will go down in history for his completely savage move on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Lakers lost 125-121 in overtime against the Boston Celtics. The team was furious over the officials missing a foul committed by the Celtics on LeBron James at the end of regulation. Beverley even took the extreme step... The post Patrick Beverley committed savage move during Lakers’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pope sparks Oregon State to 60-52 victory over Colorado

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Oregon State rallied to beat Colorado 60-52 on Saturday night. Pope, who missed all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, sank 5 of 7 in the second for the Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). Glenn Taylor Jr. pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career. Tristan da Silva notched his second double-double for the Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8), scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds. Da Silva made 9 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. J’Vonne Hadley totaled 11 points and seven rebounds. Da Silva had seven points and Ethan Wright came off the bench to score six as Colorado took a 26-25 lead into halftime. The Buffaloes led by seven midway through the half. Michael Rataj hit a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers even at 22 with 3:36 to go. Wright answered with a 3-pointer and Hadley made 1 of 2 free throws before Nick Krass hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to get Oregon State within a point.
NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game

The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
