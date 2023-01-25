Read full article on original website
Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words after chippy game
Southern University handled Alcorn State in a first-place battle, but things got chippy at the end with coaches getting some face time. The post Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words after chippy game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Patrick Beverley committed savage move during Lakers’ loss
Patrick Beverley will go down in history for his completely savage move on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Lakers lost 125-121 in overtime against the Boston Celtics. The team was furious over the officials missing a foul committed by the Celtics on LeBron James at the end of regulation. Beverley even took the extreme step... The post Patrick Beverley committed savage move during Lakers’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FSU WR Signee Goldie Lawrence 'ready to get to work' with the Seminoles
Lawrence provided a brief update on his Official Visit prior to the conclusion of the trip.
Campbell "stepped it up" for win over Westminster
After a tough region loss on Friday night, the Campbell Spartans get back in the win column thanks to a 57-51 win over the Westminster Wildcats.
Pope sparks Oregon State to 60-52 victory over Colorado
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Oregon State rallied to beat Colorado 60-52 on Saturday night. Pope, who missed all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, sank 5 of 7 in the second for the Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). Glenn Taylor Jr. pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career. Tristan da Silva notched his second double-double for the Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8), scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds. Da Silva made 9 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. J’Vonne Hadley totaled 11 points and seven rebounds. Da Silva had seven points and Ethan Wright came off the bench to score six as Colorado took a 26-25 lead into halftime. The Buffaloes led by seven midway through the half. Michael Rataj hit a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers even at 22 with 3:36 to go. Wright answered with a 3-pointer and Hadley made 1 of 2 free throws before Nick Krass hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to get Oregon State within a point.
NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game
The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
