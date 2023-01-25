ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley committed savage move during Lakers’ loss

Patrick Beverley will go down in history for his completely savage move on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Lakers lost 125-121 in overtime against the Boston Celtics. The team was furious over the officials missing a foul committed by the Celtics on LeBron James at the end of regulation. Beverley even took the extreme step... The post Patrick Beverley committed savage move during Lakers’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game

The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy