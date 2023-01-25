Read full article on original website
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Historic Tavern in Clark County, Missouri built in about 1846 later became a residenceCJ CoombsClark County, MO
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
Can You Have Backyard Chickens in Missouri Cities? – It Depends
This is not a new question, but it's one that's taken on new meaning with the skyrocketing price of eggs. Can you have backyard chickens in Missouri cities? The truth is it's a more complicated answer than you might think. It depends on a number of factors. As CNN reported...
‘Never know what you’re going to come across’: Possible prehistoric bison fossil unearthed in Missouri
David Jamerson and Mike Ruth are just some good old boys, never meanin' no harm.
Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.
(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
Pedestrian Struck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 40 year old Jody J. Duncan, and a woman from Cadet 46 year old Michelle R. Beasley, are suffering serious injuries after they were involved in a traffic accident in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon at 3:45. According to Highway Patrol reports a car driven south on Highway 47 by 40 year old Pamelina M. Hammers, of Farmington, ran off the right side of southbound Highway 47 and crashed into an embankment. Duncan was standing next to the driver's door of Hammer's car, attempting to help her. A second car, driven by Beasley, was headed south on Highway 47. Beasley was driving too fast for the icy conditions of the roadway, and failed to maintain her car within the right half of the roadway. Beasley abruptly applied the brakes and began to slide. Her car ran off the right side of the roadway, spun clockwise, and it's front left bumper struck Duncan. Upon impact, Duncan was thrown into the air and struck the ground. Beasley's car continued to spin and struck the driver's door of Hammer's car. Duncan and Beasley were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
Adair County house catches fire after chicken coop goes up in flames
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A heat lamp is said to be the culprit for a house fire in Adair County Saturday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m., the Adair County Fire Department and Kirksville Fire Department were called out to a structure fire on State Highway 11, six miles east of Kirksville.
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states. “It’s wash, rinse and repeat...
Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest. Family members say...
Apply online during February for Missouri Department of Conservation spring managed turkey hunts
Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2023 spring turkey-managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation website. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15. The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be on April 1...
St. Louisians react to Tyre Nichols videos released by Memphis police
ST. LOUIS — On a chilly Friday night, several dozen people gathered outside St. Louis police headquarters to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month. "Say his name! Tyre Nichols! Tyre Nichols!” demonstrators shouted. Members from the community...
