Rutledge, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.

(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
KETV.com

Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
MONDAMIN, IA
kfmo.com

Pedestrian Struck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 40 year old Jody J. Duncan, and a woman from Cadet 46 year old Michelle R. Beasley, are suffering serious injuries after they were involved in a traffic accident in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon at 3:45. According to Highway Patrol reports a car driven south on Highway 47 by 40 year old Pamelina M. Hammers, of Farmington, ran off the right side of southbound Highway 47 and crashed into an embankment. Duncan was standing next to the driver's door of Hammer's car, attempting to help her. A second car, driven by Beasley, was headed south on Highway 47. Beasley was driving too fast for the icy conditions of the roadway, and failed to maintain her car within the right half of the roadway. Beasley abruptly applied the brakes and began to slide. Her car ran off the right side of the roadway, spun clockwise, and it's front left bumper struck Duncan. Upon impact, Duncan was thrown into the air and struck the ground. Beasley's car continued to spin and struck the driver's door of Hammer's car. Duncan and Beasley were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63

Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
MACON, MO
abc17news.org

Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
