westbendnews.net
VW County Outdoorsmen Assoc. Receive Buckeye State Sheriff’s Assoc. Certificate of Appreciation
The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association recently received a Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association certificate of appreciation as well as training equipment for Outdoorsmen programming. The Outdoorsmen offer their facilities to the Sheriff’s Office for annual qualifying and hold Ladies’ Day and Youth Day events to train participants in the basics of firearm safety and marksmanship. Presenting the certificate and equipment were Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach and Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office firearms instructor Nathan Huebner. Pictured (L-R) Outdoorsmen Doug Kimmey, Sherriff’s Office Detective Huebner, Outdoorsmen Larry Bigelow, Sheriff Riggenbach, and Outdoorsmen Steve Lichtensteiger.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
WANE-TV
Union Street Market to add 3 more vendors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The list of companies who call Union Street Market home will soon be adding three more to the ledger. Buyamba Sandwich Company, Kateen’s Floral Designs and Grabill Amish Pastries have each started setting up their own kiosks as they prepare for their grand openings.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 194 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,797 cases and 1,243 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
Lima News
Mercer residents charged in Jan. 6 uprising seek to represent themselves
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Mercer County couple facing multiple felony charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol building more than two years ago has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asking that they be permitted to represent themselves at trial.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties
LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
Times-Bulletin
‘Thundersnow’-storm hit Van Wert Wednesday
If you thought you heard summer thunderstorm rumbles late Wednesday morning you were probably correct. A unique but not totally unheard of phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow,’ occurred in the local area between 10:30 a.m. and noon. It was caused by the instability and intensity of the low pressure that created the snowstorm.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne begins construction on relocated Fire Station 14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced construction has started on a new Fire Station 14 for the FWFD in northeast Fort Wayne. Currently, Station 14 is located on Reed Road across from Snider High School, and the...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 13-19
Austin Buchholz was appointed to the Putnam County Law Library Resources Board by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese. He was appointed to serve the remaining term commencing Jan. 1, 2022. The appointment is effective immediately. New Cases. Sarah S. Shea, Fort Jennings, v. Ryan A. Shea, Ada; divorce...
Biggest snowfall of winter doesn’t thwart GFL’s promise to deliver
Despite the biggest snowfall of the winter season, GFL Environmental USA still completed 97% of its collections on Wednesday, according to GFL's Fort Wayne General Manager Jacob Diliberto.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
thevillagereporter.com
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
westbendnews.net
Things Are Moving in Antwerp!
This past Tuesday, January 24th, residents of the village of Antwerp noticed some activities in the old River Street Market parking lot. Crews arrived with heavy equipment — Ben Kauser Excavating — and began excavating the old black top. Family Dollar is responsible for the development of this property according village of Antwerp council meeting videos (find on YouTube). Changes will be seen very soon in the area. Stay tuned!
WTHR
Allen County jury to decide Richard Allen's fate
The trial will still take place in Carroll County, but jurors will come from Allen County, Indiana's third largest county. Ft. Wayne is the seat of Allen County.
Lima News
Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday
As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Richard Andrews, 34, Defiance, violating a protection order, a misdemeanor 1. He was sentenced to two years Community Control, one year Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
