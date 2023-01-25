Read full article on original website
Renters’ Alliance to Resume In-Person Meetings Sunday
Sunday’s Renters’ Alliance community meeting will be held in-person, something that has not happened since the start of the pandemic. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Renters’ Alliance has conducted meetings virtually. The Renters’ Alliance is a non-profit, formed in 2010, works to advance...
Seneca Village Apartments in Gaithersburg Go Solar
A 2.18-megawatt solar array currently underway at the 684-unit Seneca Village apartments in Gaithersburg is the largest rooftop solar project on a multifamily property in Montgomery County. The roofs on the 58 buildings are expected to be completed next month. The solar project currently is in the permitting stage and...
Councilmembers Join Hundreds of Volunteers Counting Area’s Homeless
Wednesday night and into the early morning hours of Thursday, more than 100 volunteers walked around the county connecting with and counting any homeless people they saw. This annual Point-in-Time program is designed to provide both Montgomery County and the federal government about the unsheltered people living on the street, parks, cars, under bridges or similar places. The annual count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Hundreds Attend Family Forum on Fentanyl
Clarksburg High School hosted a Family Forum on Fentanyl on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hundreds of parents, students and educators filled the folding chairs in the school cafeteria to learn more about the powerful — and often deadly — drug. Principal Edward Owusu welcomed the crowd to what will...
Vaccination Clinic Set for Saturday at Clarksburg High
There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Clarksburg High School Saturday as part of the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. That is a collaboration with Montgomery County PTAs. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, which is located on 22500 Wims...
3 Richard Montgomery High School Juveniles Charged with Robbery
Three juveniles were charged with robbery following an assault at Richard Montgomery High School that led to a lockdown of the school on Jan. 13. Rockville City Police went to the high school after learning of an assault inside the school and a possible handgun displayed off school property. An...
County Discourages But Doesn’t Ban Gas Stoves
While Montgomery County isn’t asking residents to get rid of their gas stoves, it certainly isn’t recommending them either. A bill that was passed in December 2022 requires that all new construction as of Dec. 31, 2026 use electric power without gas-powered equipment. The goal is to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and bring the county closer to its climate change goals.
Rockville Teen Gets Custom Recumbent Bicycle
A Rockville teenager received a bicycle designed just for him. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil, who has a genetic condition called DYRK1A, can now go on rides with his family. The recumbent bike, which allows the rider to take a reclining position, was presented at Safeway in King Farm Village Center in Rockville.
Police: Man Who Made Antisemitic Statements Charged With Assault and Robbery
Police said a man made antisemitic statements, assaulted a man and robbed him at a Giant grocery store in Gaithersburg on Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police said Eugene Thompson, 30, also...
Smoking Cannabis to Better Train Police
Police officers watched as a group of people smoked joints and inhaled cannabis through pipes Thursday night. The officers paid up to $60 to the users for their drugs. This was not a crime scene. Instead, the officers and volunteers who had a medical marijuana card, joined together to learn how the drug affects users as they drive, walk and respond to questions.
Silver Spring Woman Claims $50,000 Powerball Prize
A Silver Spring woman became $50,000 richer Jan. 20 when she claimed her Powerball prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The woman purchased a lottery ticket while shopping at the Bethesda Giant located at 7142 Arlington Road. She told lottery officials that she routinely plays a her special set of numbers and made sure to get a ticket for the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing. Using her lucky numbers, she played four lines of numbers which cost her $8. She missed the $265 million jackpot by just one number.
Gaithersburg Woman Wins $50,000 With Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket
A Gaithersburg resident became $50,000 richer playing a scratch-off lottery ticket. The 40-year old Gaithersburg woman picked up her winnings at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore, according to a news release. The woman, who works at a restaurant, bought a ticket at a Rockville 7-Eleven while out running errands. She played...
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Riley Nelson had accepted a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Maryland before last season and then led the Clarksburg High girls basketball team to the 2022 Maryland 4A championship game. This year, she took on a new challenge, transferring to the Bullis School and taking on some...
