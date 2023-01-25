A Silver Spring woman became $50,000 richer Jan. 20 when she claimed her Powerball prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The woman purchased a lottery ticket while shopping at the Bethesda Giant located at 7142 Arlington Road. She told lottery officials that she routinely plays a her special set of numbers and made sure to get a ticket for the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing. Using her lucky numbers, she played four lines of numbers which cost her $8. She missed the $265 million jackpot by just one number.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO