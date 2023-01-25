Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Bham Now
Why these locals are pushing themselves to complete Orangetheory’s Transformation Challenge
Orangetheory‘s annual Transformation Challenge is in full swing, and members are pushing themselves extra hard to burn fat and be crowned as their studio’s winner! We spoke with several local Orangetheory members to see how they plan to win the 2023 Orangetheory Transformation Challenge. Got what it takes?...
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Bham Now
NEW: The Modern House Coffee Shop honoring A.G. Gaston with limited edition blend
The Modern House Coffee Shop is honoring A.G. Gaston during Black History Month by creating a bold, dark roast blend called the “Legacy” blend. Keep reading to learn how you can try it. Honoring A.G. Gaston. Starting Wednesday, February 1, The Modern House Coffee Shop will sell a...
wbrc.com
Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
birminghamtimes.com
Business Owner Nykki Houston Turns Home Into Self-Care Mini Mall
Just outside of Birmingham, in the community of Clay, sits a home with a neatly groomed lawn that is quiet on the outside but the hub of several small businesses on the inside. The enterprise comes from the vision of Hueytown native and entrepreneur Nykki Houston, 42, a natural nail...
Bham Now
8 new businesses in Birmingham, including MELT, Ono Poké + more
Get excited, we have tons of new openings this week. From food to retail and wellness, keep reading to find out the buzziest new businesses in Birmingham. After closing their doors in Avondale in December 2022, MELT has moved to the popular Lane Parke area in Mountain Brook. They’re still serving their delicious grilled cheese and beloved fries, just in a new location.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
Bham Now
7 fun weekend events in The Magic City—Jan. 27-29
Just like that, it’s almost the weekend again. There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham with concerts, dance parties, musicals and more excitement. Read on to learn all about what’s happening in The Magic City—January 27-29. Bite-sized news. Dig in: From now until February 4, find...
Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards
Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
Bham Now
She’s making a big difference at Protective, one of Birmingham’s largest companies—find out how
Back in 2019, Brooke Wright was looking for a job where she didn’t have to work nights, weekends and overnights. After working for 10 years as a bilingual 911 dispatcher, she was ready for a change. A temp assignment led her to Protective, and she hasn’t looked back. Keep reading to learn more about how her career has progressed in just three years, while she continues to serve our community in multiple ways.
Restaurateur Planning New North Tuscaloosa Locations for Avenue Pub & Wine Market
One of Tuscaloosa's best-known restaurateurs is planning to bring two of his already established concepts north of the Black Warrior River. Craig Williams, the owner and operator of both the iconic Avenue Pub and the nearby Wine Market, will build brand new locations for both off Rice Mine Road beside the Village at Northbank, where several businesses and the Urban Cookhouse are already open.
New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham
Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
OneWorld Pet Resort Grand Opening
Anniston, AL – 200-Acre Dog Boarding Facility at McClellan Opens January 30th in Anniston, Alabama, OneWorld Pet Resort Features 130 Indoor/Outdoor Kennels and Two Dog Parks. OneWorld Pet Resort will open for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11 AM January 30, 2023 at 315 Rucker St, Anniston, AL. The newly- remodeled facility sits on 200 acres, with 130 climate-controlled kennels, designed with modern materials for safety, cleanliness, and comfort. Our mission is to be the “home away from home” for your pet.
Bham Now
Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here
The long awaited day has finally come! Social Taco—sister restaurant to Homewood favorites SoHo Social and SoHo Standard—is officially open for business. After over a year of planning, construction and preparation, Social Taco is finally opening its doors. Brought to you by the brains behind SoHo Social and...
wbrc.com
BJCC on how to have an easier time finding parking for events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking in downtown can be a challenge sometimes, especially when there are multiple events happening on one night. The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is hoping to better educate the public on finding a good parking spot. BJCC executive director Tad Snider says there are between...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man scammed for 'Hamilton' tickets after spending $2,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has a warning when it comes to online ticket purchases for entertainment events. Todd Wheeles claims he was scammed out of money for Saturday’s showing of “Hamilton” at the BJCC. Wheeles said he and his family and friends spent more...
Bham Now
February 1 is the deadline to submit your film to the Sidewalk Film Festival
This year, Sidewalk Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary. For over two decades, Sidewalk has proudly accepted project submissions through the FilmFreeway platform. The regular deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Keep reading to hear all about Sidewalk Film Festival and why you should submit your film. What...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023
Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
wbrc.com
$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most. An additional $25 million in Emergency...
