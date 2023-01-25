ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Business Owner Nykki Houston Turns Home Into Self-Care Mini Mall

Just outside of Birmingham, in the community of Clay, sits a home with a neatly groomed lawn that is quiet on the outside but the hub of several small businesses on the inside. The enterprise comes from the vision of Hueytown native and entrepreneur Nykki Houston, 42, a natural nail...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 new businesses in Birmingham, including MELT, Ono Poké + more

Get excited, we have tons of new openings this week. From food to retail and wellness, keep reading to find out the buzziest new businesses in Birmingham. After closing their doors in Avondale in December 2022, MELT has moved to the popular Lane Parke area in Mountain Brook. They’re still serving their delicious grilled cheese and beloved fries, just in a new location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 fun weekend events in The Magic City—Jan. 27-29

Just like that, it’s almost the weekend again. There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham with concerts, dance parties, musicals and more excitement. Read on to learn all about what’s happening in The Magic City—January 27-29. Bite-sized news. Dig in: From now until February 4, find...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards

Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

She’s making a big difference at Protective, one of Birmingham’s largest companies—find out how

Back in 2019, Brooke Wright was looking for a job where she didn’t have to work nights, weekends and overnights. After working for 10 years as a bilingual 911 dispatcher, she was ready for a change. A temp assignment led her to Protective, and she hasn’t looked back. Keep reading to learn more about how her career has progressed in just three years, while she continues to serve our community in multiple ways.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Restaurateur Planning New North Tuscaloosa Locations for Avenue Pub & Wine Market

One of Tuscaloosa's best-known restaurateurs is planning to bring two of his already established concepts north of the Black Warrior River. Craig Williams, the owner and operator of both the iconic Avenue Pub and the nearby Wine Market, will build brand new locations for both off Rice Mine Road beside the Village at Northbank, where several businesses and the Urban Cookhouse are already open.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham

Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

OneWorld Pet Resort Grand Opening

Anniston, AL – 200-Acre Dog Boarding Facility at McClellan Opens January 30th in Anniston, Alabama, OneWorld Pet Resort Features 130 Indoor/Outdoor Kennels and Two Dog Parks. OneWorld Pet Resort will open for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11 AM January 30, 2023 at 315 Rucker St, Anniston, AL. The newly- remodeled facility sits on 200 acres, with 130 climate-controlled kennels, designed with modern materials for safety, cleanliness, and comfort. Our mission is to be the “home away from home” for your pet.
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here

The long awaited day has finally come! Social Taco—sister restaurant to Homewood favorites SoHo Social and SoHo Standard—is officially open for business. After over a year of planning, construction and preparation, Social Taco is finally opening its doors. Brought to you by the brains behind SoHo Social and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

BJCC on how to have an easier time finding parking for events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parking in downtown can be a challenge sometimes, especially when there are multiple events happening on one night. The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is hoping to better educate the public on finding a good parking spot. BJCC executive director Tad Snider says there are between...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

February 1 is the deadline to submit your film to the Sidewalk Film Festival

This year, Sidewalk Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary. For over two decades, Sidewalk has proudly accepted project submissions through the FilmFreeway platform. The regular deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Keep reading to hear all about Sidewalk Film Festival and why you should submit your film. What...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023

Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL

