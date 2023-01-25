Read full article on original website
Carol Talmage, 89
Carol Talmage of Riverhead died at home on January 27, 2023. She was 89 years old. The family will receive visitors on Monday, January 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 1 at...
Wesley Dean Ackley, 27
Wesley Dean Ackley of Baiting Hollow died Jan. 24, 2023. He was 27 years old. He was born on May 22, 1995, to Shawn and Christine Ackley. After Wes graduated from Riverhead High School he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from New York City College of Technology in human services and then worked for Acacia Health Network in Brooklyn.
Latest real estate transfers: Jan. 27, 2023
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Jan. 27, 2023. Richard & Linda Saladon to Ryan Smith and Amy Douglas-Smith, 54 Shade Tree Lane, $610,000, on Oct. 18, 2022. Thomas Downing and...
Fundraiser launched to help fire victims
A fundraiser on the website GoFundMe has been started to aid the two women whose apartments were destroyed in a fire on Pulaski Street Wednesday morning. Bozena Mahmoud has set up the fundraising page with a goal of $20,000 to help the victims, Krystyna Borowska and Krystyna Zielinska, who lost everything in the fire.
Raymond Mayo, 78
Raymond Mayo of Riverhead died on Jan. 12, 2023. He was 78 years old. He was born on Sept 7, 1944. He worked as an automative technician at Eagle Chevy in Riverhead. He is survived by his wife Sarah (Brown), children Mary Thomas and Dennis, grandchild Jason Jurod Thomas and one great-grandchild.
Richard W. Grathwohl, 83
Richard W. Grathwohl of Cutchogue died on Jan. 20, 2023. He was 83 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Cutchogue Cemetery.
Town eyes agreement to site Cousins Paintball at Calverton municipal park
Town officials are looking at entering into an agreement with Cousins Paintball that will allow the company to operate its paintball facility on approximately 14 to 16 acres of land inside the Enterprise Park at Calverton. The company would pay the town $5,000 per month for 11 months of operation...
Thomas F. Kurpetski, 76
Thomas F. Kurpetski of Riverhead died on Jan. 8, 2023 at his home with his wife, family and friends by his side after a long battle with multiple illnesses. He was born to John F. Kurpetski and Phyllis (Truskowski) Kurpetski on Jan. 20, 1946. After graduating from Bayside Queens High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1966. He was deployed to Vietnam where he served in the Vietnam War until 1967 when he was honorably discharged due to the death of his father.
DA: Wading River woman indicted for impersonating NYPD officer and forging ID documents
A Wading River resident and former volunteer firefighter was arrested and indicted Wednesday for allegedly impersonating an NYPD officer, wearing fraudulent gear and forging documents identifying her as such. Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly “responded to shifts and a fire call wearing an NYPD uniform despite the fact that she is...
Riverhead’s new planning consultants discuss timeline and milestones for relaunched comprehensive plan update
Second time’s the charm. Riverhead Town officially resumed work on its comprehensive plan update this week with new planning consultants, after pausing the plan’s development for more than six months — and more than three years after first hiring a firm to work on the plan. Representatives...
Mary Lou Northridge, 87
Mary Lou Northridge of Mattituck died on Jan. 9, 2023. She was 87 years old. She was born in on June 9, 1935 in Fairfield, Iowa to Lloyd and Bernice Bottorff. She attended Iowa State Teacher’s College. She taught home-economics in Plainfield, Iowa, Muscatine, Iowa, Riverhead Central School District and then she retired from Mattituck School District after 19 years.
Lars Torkelsen, 92
Lars Torkelsen of Riverhead died on Jan. 7, 2023 at his home. He was 92 years old. He was born on Sep. 18, 1930 in Norway to Torkel Larsen and Lea Falstad. He worked as a builder for 40 years. He was a member of the Sons of Norway, Gideons and the Mattituck Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder.
Kathleen P. Kelly, 75
Kathleen P. Kelly of Southold died on Jan. 10, 2023. She was 75 years old. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
David M. Boscola, 42
David M. Boscola died on Jan. 16, 2023 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 42 years old. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1998. His hobbies included boating, classic cars and traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, Los Angeles, California, Texas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sanibel, Florida, Key West, Florida and especially the family trip to Venice, Italy.
Dorothy Helen Farnbach, 92
Dorothy Helen Farnbach of Mattituck died on Jan. 12, 2023. She was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church.
Albina Hudock-Borruso, 95
Albina Hudock-Borruso of Mattituck died on Jan. 11, 2023. She was 95 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint James R.C. Church in Setauket. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre R.C. Cemetery in Coram.
Frederic H. Boutcher III, 72
Frederic H. Boutcher III of Laurel died on Jan. 12, 2023. He was 72 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
New advanced dialysis program available at PBMC
Peconic Bay Medical Center has implemented a new and advanced dialysis program, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy, which will now be available to treat patients experiencing kidney injury, the hospital announced in a press release last week. CRRT is administered much more slowly than typical dialysis, and it is a more...
Police search for runaways from Little Flower
The Riverhead Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two teenage girls they say are frequent runaways from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River. Adalila Hyder, 15, is described by police as a Hispanic female, 5’-2” tall, 120 pounds, with a light complexion, brown eyes...
Riverhead IDA won’t consider new 30-year tax abatement for Doctors Path apartments
The Riverhead Industrial Development Agency last week declined to accept an application from the owner of the Doctors Path apartments for a 30-year extension of a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement that dates back to 1982. The existing PILOT agreement, approved by the Town Board in 1982, was...
