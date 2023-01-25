Thomas F. Kurpetski of Riverhead died on Jan. 8, 2023 at his home with his wife, family and friends by his side after a long battle with multiple illnesses. He was born to John F. Kurpetski and Phyllis (Truskowski) Kurpetski on Jan. 20, 1946. After graduating from Bayside Queens High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1966. He was deployed to Vietnam where he served in the Vietnam War until 1967 when he was honorably discharged due to the death of his father.

