Daviess County, KY

#BeKindDCPS campaign returning in February

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district says it will be bringing back a campaign to encourage kindness in February.

DCPS says #BeKindDCPS is meant to celebrate the many acts of kindness that take place across the district daily. Officials say the campaign will include placement of yard signs on school campuses and throughout Daviess County. DCPS says students and staff members who are caught engaging in acts of kindness will be celebrated throughout the month in school and district communications.

Free regional diversity conference in Owensboro

Officials say the goal of #BeKindDCPS is to flood the school buildings, hallways, classrooms, newsletters, playgrounds, lunchrooms and social media feeds with conversations, actions and messages focusing on positive acts of kindness, empathy and compassion in an effort to overcome negative messages.

A news release says books will be used by counselors, members of the district mental health team and Family Resource/Youth Service Center coordinators as a starting point for conversations about the many ways people of all ages can demonstrate kindness towards others – and why such acts are important.

Daviess County recognizes Agricultural Hall of Fame

Officials say by nurturing an understanding that kindness is a gift anyone can give, DCPS hopes this campaign will encourage everyone to be more thoughtful and aware of their ability to make the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.

Dr. Amy Shutt, assistant superintendent for human services, said, “In our society, we encounter many people every day. A single act of kindness, a positive interaction with another person, can change the trajectory of a person’s day… We want to intentionally celebrate kindness to help all of us grow and recognize the importance of the essential skills of empathy, compassion, and kindness for others… we want to demonstrate the importance of this characteristic with a goal to see it radiate throughout our community and every day of the year.”

