Chattanooga, TN

WEHT/WTVW

Jasper man charged with identity theft

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) says on January 20, an identity theft victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee called JPD to report his identity was being used in Jasper for employment. Police say after an extensive investigation, officers learned that Ronald Santos had used the victim’s identifying information to get employed at a […]
JASPER, IN

