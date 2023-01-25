ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Ohio woman pleads guilty to charge in child endangering case

By Chelsea Simeon
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman pleaded guilty to an amended charge in a Trumbull County child neglect case.

Jenny Musgrave, 42, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday to a charge of attempted endangering children.

Musgrave will be sentenced at a later date.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Musgrave in September on a felony child-endangering charge.

According to a Brookfield police report made on March 7, police were contacted by a caseworker with Trumbull County Children Services after the boy had been admitted to Akron Children’s Hospital with “severe nutritional neglect.”

The report says the child was “medically complex,” but that there was a history of missed doctor appointments without rescheduling and significant weight loss, as well as concerns for medical and nutritional neglect.

The report indicates that the boy weighed 19 pounds when he was admitted to the hospital about a week before his fifth birthday.

This report led to a joint investigation with Children Services, resulting in the charge.

Musgrave, who police said was the primary caregiver for the child, said the weight loss was due to recent stomach issues from a formula change. Police said, however, that it was believed that the weight loss had occurred over a substantial time and Musgraves could not account for the boy’s condition.

