Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Bham Now
NEW: The Modern House Coffee Shop honoring A.G. Gaston with limited edition blend
The Modern House Coffee Shop is honoring A.G. Gaston during Black History Month by creating a bold, dark roast blend called the “Legacy” blend. Keep reading to learn how you can try it. Honoring A.G. Gaston. Starting Wednesday, February 1, The Modern House Coffee Shop will sell a...
Birmingham chef Timothy Hontzas up for Best Chef in the South by James Beard Foundation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A chef with longtime ties to the Birmingham area is up for an award by the James Beard Foundation, while two other restaurants have also been nominated for different awards. Timothy Hontzas, head chef and owner of Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood, has been named a semifinalist for Best Chef in the […]
Birmingham at the Oscars: 10 times the Magic City made it to the Academy Awards
Get your popcorn ready! Birmingham will be in the house at the Academy Awards this year, competing in major categories among the glitterati of Hollywood. Filmmaker Daniel Scheinert, born and raised in the Magic City, is one of the prime movers for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a 2023 Oscar contender for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and more.
Bham Now
Why these locals are pushing themselves to complete Orangetheory’s Transformation Challenge
Orangetheory‘s annual Transformation Challenge is in full swing, and members are pushing themselves extra hard to burn fat and be crowned as their studio’s winner! We spoke with several local Orangetheory members to see how they plan to win the 2023 Orangetheory Transformation Challenge. Got what it takes?...
Bham Now
7 fun weekend events in The Magic City—Jan. 27-29
Just like that, it’s almost the weekend again. There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham with concerts, dance parties, musicals and more excitement. Read on to learn all about what’s happening in The Magic City—January 27-29. Bite-sized news. Dig in: From now until February 4, find...
Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
Bham Now
Civitas is adding breakfast, coffee and cocktails concept in adjacent English Village space
Civitas, the popular fine dining establishment in the heart of Mountain Brook’s English Village, is growing. Owner Tonya Jones Combs announced on social media her plans to “expand into the front corner space directly behind the ‘Civitas’ statue for an ALL DAY Coffee to Cocktail Cafe.”
New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham
Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
Bham Now
February 1 is the deadline to submit your film to the Sidewalk Film Festival
This year, Sidewalk Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary. For over two decades, Sidewalk has proudly accepted project submissions through the FilmFreeway platform. The regular deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Keep reading to hear all about Sidewalk Film Festival and why you should submit your film. What...
Shelby Reporter
Remembering your roots
There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
Bham Now
Birmingham Restaurant Week is Jan. 26-Feb. 4—everything you need to know
Birmingham Restaurant Week is back for the 2023 Winter Edition. Mark your calendars for Jan. 26-Feb. 4 for 10 days of deals on multi-course, chef-curated meals and bartender-created cocktails. Read on for how you can support the local restaurants, bars, coffee shops and food trucks that make Birmingham one of the top culinary and beverage destinations in the state.
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
wvtm13.com
Winter Restaurant Week kicks off in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Time to dig in, the winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant week starts on Thursday. Restaurants across the city will be offering special menus. The event will run until Feb. 4.
Dr. Imani Perry is coming to Alabama’s Miles College in February. Here’s how to attend
Scholar and award-winning author Dr. Imani Perry will return to Alabama in February for a reading and discussion. The night of conversation is the final event in the 2022 edition of the Birmingham Reads Project, a citywide literary event from the Birmingham chapter of PEN America led by poet and author Alina Stefanescu and Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones. Birmingham Reads is dedicated to engaging and uniting Birmingham community members in reading one book of fiction or nonfiction a year.
wvtm13.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle bring laughs to Birmingham in sold out show
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday was a big night of entertainment at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. The touring production of “Hamilton,” and a popular comedy show, brought thousands of people to the downtown area. Wednesday’s comedy show was one of just five shows in this limited run...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man scammed for 'Hamilton' tickets after spending $2,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham man has a warning when it comes to online ticket purchases for entertainment events. Todd Wheeles claims he was scammed out of money for Saturday’s showing of “Hamilton” at the BJCC. Wheeles said he and his family and friends spent more...
