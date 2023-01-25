Read full article on original website
Related
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible First Look Review: The Do-It-All Corvette
There is a lot for drop-top fans to like about the Chevrolet Corvette lineup. The standard Stingray and Z06 have already spawned roofless variants, and now it's the turn of the hybrid E-Ray to do the same - a model that's been touted as being perfectly track-capable but more approachable than the Z06.
The Verge
Audi’s latest concept car is a luxury coupe that transforms into a truck
Audi’s been on a run lately with some interesting concept cars, tackling everything from a giant urban people mover to a villainous sedan that drives itself. The latest is the Activesphere, an extremely sleek-looking electric luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup truck with off-roading capabilities. With some...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Top Speed
Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?
In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Carscoops
This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno
Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes
Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
MotorAuthority
Finale Speed reveals 1969 Camaro with carbon body, LT4 V-8
A number of companies have sprung up recently offering carbon-fiber bodies for classic muscle cars, but only a few are capable of delivering fit and finish like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro built by Finale Speed. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company has bodies for both the '69 Camaro and the Dodge Charger...
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
Here’s What Makes the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona the Most Crucial in Years
Getty ImagesWith a mix of OEMs and diverse racing packages entering IMSA, spec series like NASCAR and IndyCar are paying attention.
Porsche Teases 356-Inspired Mystery Concept For 75th Anniversary
Porsche will officially begin its 75th-anniversary celebrations tonight with a new concept vehicle that has been teased on the automaker's Instagram channels. In quick succession, two teaser reels on Instagram were posted, showcasing an "unseen design study" for the first time. Towing the concept to its reveal will be the Porsche Vision Renndienst concept, which pays homage to the VW race service van used by Porsche decades ago.
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Tesla Confirms It Will Start Producing the Cybertruck This Year
Elon Musk's first-ever pickup/truck is highly anticipated by consumers and competitors.
Comments / 0