The Verge

Audi’s latest concept car is a luxury coupe that transforms into a truck

Audi’s been on a run lately with some interesting concept cars, tackling everything from a giant urban people mover to a villainous sedan that drives itself. The latest is the Activesphere, an extremely sleek-looking electric luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup truck with off-roading capabilities. With some...
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction

Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Top Speed

Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?

In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
Carscoops

This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno

Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes

Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
MotorAuthority

Finale Speed reveals 1969 Camaro with carbon body, LT4 V-8

A number of companies have sprung up recently offering carbon-fiber bodies for classic muscle cars, but only a few are capable of delivering fit and finish like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro built by Finale Speed. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company has bodies for both the '69 Camaro and the Dodge Charger...
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Teases 356-Inspired Mystery Concept For 75th Anniversary

Porsche will officially begin its 75th-anniversary celebrations tonight with a new concept vehicle that has been teased on the automaker's Instagram channels. In quick succession, two teaser reels on Instagram were posted, showcasing an "unseen design study" for the first time. Towing the concept to its reveal will be the Porsche Vision Renndienst concept, which pays homage to the VW race service van used by Porsche decades ago.
Interesting Engineering

A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range

ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...

