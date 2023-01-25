Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service for Philanthropist Evelyn Mount
Hundreds packed Grace Church in Reno to celebrate the life of local philanthropist Evelyn Mount. The celebration of Mount's life included singing, laughs and more than half a dozen speakers. People who attended the memorial remember Mount as a woman of faith who was also a force of nature. For...
Sparks Firefighters raising money for one of their own fighting Colon Cancer
Local firefighters in Sparks are raising money for one of their own who is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Colon Cancer in 2020. Sparks Firefighter Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2020, a year later he learned it had spread to his lungs, forcing him into early retirement from a job he loved.
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino honors a local JROTC teacher as December’s “Grand Hero”
Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Joshua Lappin, of Reno, will get a well-deserved weekend staycation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Lappin is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. During Lappin’s military career, he established himself as a hardworking leader. Rising through the ranks, he eventually earned CSM...
School Safety Concerns
The Washoe County School District tells us student behavior is one of the challenges they continue to deal with in the wake of the pandemic. Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible.
Volunteers Wanted for Wreath Removal at Fernley Veterans Cemetery
Last month, wreaths were placed at the grave of every single headstone at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley as part of the Wreaths Across America campaign. "Wreaths Across America is an opportunity, once a year, for everyone to get together and just say thank you to all...
Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza
If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week
There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
USPS Resumes Delivery on Previously Impacted South Lake Tahoe Routes
Service is running smoothly once again in South Lake Tahoe. It's been about a week since we've heard from multiple viewers on the issue, but the postal service says delivery has resumed to routes in North and South Upper Truckee and South Meyers previously impacted by severe winter storms. Carriers...
Mall Drive in Sparks Closes Monday for Oddie Wells Project Construction
A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. Mall Drive provides access to a shopping center. During the closure, traffic to and from the shopping center will be detoured to alternative access points on Silverada Boulevard and El Rancho Drive. Oddie Blvd. will remain open to traffic in both directions.
Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols
Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
Power restored to nearly 6,000 NV Energy affected by outage in Sparks
Power has been restored to most customers after nearly 6,000 NV Energy customers were without power in Sparks Friday afternoon. The power outage lasted about 2 hours and the cause is under investigation. ------------------------------------ Original Story from 12:35 p.m.:. NV Energy is reporting that nearly 6,000 of its customers are...
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures
After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
Sparks Police Accuse Man of Shooting Woman He Was Dating
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night. When police arrived on scene at a RV trailer, they found the injured woman and another man suffering from blunt force trauma. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment...
Crystal Peak Park in Verdi Temporarily Closed for Tree Cleanup
Crystal Peak Park in Verdi is currently closed due to downed and dangerous tree limbs. Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to complete cleanup on February 10. The county will reopen the park once the work is complete and it's safe to return.
NDOT Continues Work on Clearing Major Rockslide in Lyon County
Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the rock removal at SR-208 in Wilson Canyon earlier this month. This week, crews reportedly cleared almost 1,000 cubic yards of rockfall. SR-208 remains closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and SR-339. ----------------------------------- Original Story from January 25, 2023:. Crews are...
Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash
Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
Person Critically Injured in Los Altos Parkway Crash
Sparks Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive, just before 7 p.m. on Friday January 27, 2023. According to a 911 call, a person was walking in and out of the roadways before officers got a call that the person had been hit by a car. It is unknown if the person was using a crosswalk.
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
