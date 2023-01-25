ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Hundreds Attend Memorial Service for Philanthropist Evelyn Mount

Hundreds packed Grace Church in Reno to celebrate the life of local philanthropist Evelyn Mount. The celebration of Mount's life included singing, laughs and more than half a dozen speakers. People who attended the memorial remember Mount as a woman of faith who was also a force of nature. For...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Firefighters raising money for one of their own fighting Colon Cancer

Local firefighters in Sparks are raising money for one of their own who is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Colon Cancer in 2020. Sparks Firefighter Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2020, a year later he learned it had spread to his lungs, forcing him into early retirement from a job he loved.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

School Safety Concerns

The Washoe County School District tells us student behavior is one of the challenges they continue to deal with in the wake of the pandemic. Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Volunteers Wanted for Wreath Removal at Fernley Veterans Cemetery

Last month, wreaths were placed at the grave of every single headstone at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley as part of the Wreaths Across America campaign. "Wreaths Across America is an opportunity, once a year, for everyone to get together and just say thank you to all...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza

If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week

There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School

Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
2news.com

Mall Drive in Sparks Closes Monday for Oddie Wells Project Construction

A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. Mall Drive provides access to a shopping center. During the closure, traffic to and from the shopping center will be detoured to alternative access points on Silverada Boulevard and El Rancho Drive. Oddie Blvd. will remain open to traffic in both directions.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols

Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Power restored to nearly 6,000 NV Energy affected by outage in Sparks

Power has been restored to most customers after nearly 6,000 NV Energy customers were without power in Sparks Friday afternoon. The power outage lasted about 2 hours and the cause is under investigation. ------------------------------------ Original Story from 12:35 p.m.:. NV Energy is reporting that nearly 6,000 of its customers are...
2news.com

Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures

After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Sparks Police Accuse Man of Shooting Woman He Was Dating

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night. When police arrived on scene at a RV trailer, they found the injured woman and another man suffering from blunt force trauma. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Crystal Peak Park in Verdi Temporarily Closed for Tree Cleanup

Crystal Peak Park in Verdi is currently closed due to downed and dangerous tree limbs. Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to complete cleanup on February 10. The county will reopen the park once the work is complete and it's safe to return.
VERDI, NV
2news.com

NDOT Continues Work on Clearing Major Rockslide in Lyon County

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the rock removal at SR-208 in Wilson Canyon earlier this month. This week, crews reportedly cleared almost 1,000 cubic yards of rockfall. SR-208 remains closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and SR-339. ----------------------------------- Original Story from January 25, 2023:. Crews are...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Man killed, another injured in Carson City crash

Nevada State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened in the intersection of eastbound US-50 and Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Nevada State Police tell us a pick-up truck t-boned a minivan in the intersection. While it is...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Person Critically Injured in Los Altos Parkway Crash

Sparks Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive, just before 7 p.m. on Friday January 27, 2023. According to a 911 call, a person was walking in and out of the roadways before officers got a call that the person had been hit by a car. It is unknown if the person was using a crosswalk.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
SPARKS, NV

