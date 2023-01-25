ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

7 Boston homes for sale with bathrooms we wish we had

By Vivi Smilgius
 3 days ago

From marble walls to wet rooms to soaking tubs with a view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwLW3_0kRMFMwf00
Listed for $1,595,000, this West Roxbury home offers an all-white bathroom with a semi-frameless shower, Shaker-style cabinets, and a double vanity. (Via MLS)

Chances are, your bathroom is the first place you go each morning and the last place you head before bed — a place to take a moment to yourself. Here are eight listings with bathrooms we wish we had, from a $599,000 condo in Dorchester to an $11,500,000 home in South Boston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17V1Mv_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHlJV_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsISn_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS

$11,500,000

5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

5,833 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoHbW_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPty6_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVdGO_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS

$5,490,000

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

2,539 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jug3Q_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgSgF_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mK4L3_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS

$649,999

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,153 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0sAj_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX1ut_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDinV_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS

$1,595,000

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

2,700 square feet

0.15-acre lot

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npCDR_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Brn3E_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiGD_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS

$5,775,000

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

2,663 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rdSN_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkeIZ_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5MjH_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS

$8,500,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

3,577 square feet

***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rw4w1_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJrTC_0kRMFMwf00
Via MLS

$599,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

1,188 square feet

Boston, MA
