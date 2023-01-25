7 Boston homes for sale with bathrooms we wish we had

The Charles River Speedway spot offers a colorful escape. If you’re looking to jet across the globe, there’s a new cocktail bar to help you get to your destination. Inspired by “the golden age of travel,” Birds of Paradise opened at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton on Dec. 16. The spot is the latest venture from owner Ran Duan and his team, the forces behind Baldwin Bar in Woburn, Blossom Bar in Brookline, and Ivory Pearl, also in Brookline. The drink menu is inspired by plane tickets and destinations, featuring ingredients that evoke different locations around the world. Director of bar operations Will Isaza said that the concept behind the lounge is escapism, with its name symbolizing a kind of fantasy airline.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO