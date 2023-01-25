ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

United States Will Host 2024 Copa America Tournament

The Copa America is coming to the United States. In 2024, the U.S. will host the men's Copa America as part of a "strategic collaboration agreement" between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. The tournament typically includes South America's 10 national teams and two guests, but it will expand to 16 teams --...

Comments / 0

Community Policy