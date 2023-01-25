Read full article on original website
Condominium in Worcester sells for $299,900
Brendan Roche acquired the property at 233 Weatherstone Drive, Worcester, from Carol A Leduc on Jan. 9, 2023. The $299,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $207. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been sold:. A 1,319-square-foot...
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $539,900
Danielle Richards acquired the property at 1 Cherokee Road, Worcester, from Spartak Agolli and Entela Agolli on Jan. 13, 2023, for $539,900 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,836-square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Condominium sells for $170,000 in Leominster
Chankessna Pou acquired the property at 740 Central Street, Leominster, from Marcello Ave Porperty 30 on Jan. 13, 2023, for $170,000 which represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features one bedroom and one bathroom. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. A 2,176-square-foot unit at...
Sale closed in Leominster: $524,000 for a five-bedroom home
Beatrice Monestime acquired the property at 720 Lancaster Street, Leominster, from D Rt S on Jan. 12, 2023. The $524,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $204. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
Sale closed in Uxbridge: $765,000 for a seven-bedroom home
Marilaine Faria acquired the property at 113 Oak Street, Uxbridge, from Leonard Wiersma on Jan. 13, 2023. The $765,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $155. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Sale closed in Fitchburg: $250,000 for a three-bedroom home
Christopher Cordio bought the property at 26 California Avenue, Fitchburg, from Adelard J Marcoux on Jan. 12, 2023. The $250,000 purchase price works out to $213 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 10,593-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
Three-bedroom home sells for $555,000 in Milford
Ramneet Virk and Preet Virk bought the property at 2 Tina Road, Milford, from Yu H Kwon and Myung J Park on Jan. 13, 2023, for $555,000 which represents a price per square foot of $301. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as two parking spaces. The unit and sits on a 10,677 square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Single-family residence sells for $438,500 in Leominster
Robert Blizzard acquired the property at 101 Fairview Street, Leominster, from Robert A Est Smith on Jan. 10, 2023, for $438,500 which works out to $271 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Sale closed in Lancaster: $855,000 for a four-bedroom home
Walton Kilbourn and Aubynn Kilbourn bought the property at 41 Squire Shaler Lane, Lancaster, from Patricia Rentschler on Jan. 9, 2023, for $855,000 which works out to $255 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.6-acre lot, which also has a pool.
MassLive.com
Detached house sells for $290,000 in Southbridge
Yokasta Gray acquired the property at 165 West Street, Southbridge, from Madison Trainor on Jan. 12, 2023. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 8,276-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium
David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 15-22
A house in Worcester that sold for $525,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 30 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $305,080. The average price per square foot ended up at $238.
MassLive.com
Condominium sells for $262,000 in Shrewsbury
Cindy Huynh acquired the property at 40 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Shrewsbury, from David W Liu and Denise Liu on Jan. 11, 2023, for $262,000 which works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. These nearby units have also recently changed hands:. On Shrewsbury...
Single-family residence sells in Shrewsbury for $1.1 million
Haritha Shaik and Gaush Shaik bought the property at 596 South Street, Shrewsbury, from Anil K Vuppala and Aida C Vuppala on Jan. 13, 2023, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $308. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $525,000 in South Grafton
Rebecca Colby and Michael Buonocore bought the property at 7 Eseks Circle, South Grafton, from Joe S Lee and Sarah Holt on Jan. 13, 2023. The $525,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $308. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $339,000 in Webster
Gimena Orellana and Hector Jimenez bought the property at 41 Klebart Avenue, Webster, from Paul F Marckini and Rhonda Marckini on Jan. 13, 2023, for $339,000 which works out to $245 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,200 square-foot lot. Additional...
MassLive.com
Five-bedroom home sells in Webster for $610,000
Laurie Bourgeois and Cassandra Bourgeois acquired the property at 15 Skyview Lane, Webster, from David J Backstrom and Tonia L Backstrom on Jan. 9, 2023, for $610,000 which represents a price per square foot of $146. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 3.5-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Five-bedroom home sells for $725,000 in Lunenburg
Michael Orourke and Emily Orourke acquired the property at 116 Island Road, Lunenburg, from Lt Beale on Jan. 12, 2023. The $725,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.8-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home
Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home sells in Winchendon for $360,500
Nery Cruz bought the property at 10 Otter River Road, Winchendon, from Stephen Gunning on Jan. 12, 2023, for $360,500 which represents a price per square foot of $195. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
MassLive.com
