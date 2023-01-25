ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

News organizations grapple with showing horrific Nichols, Pelosi videos

News organizations tried to decide Friday night whether to broadcast video that was unquestionably newsworthy but horrifically violent - hardly for the first time. In this instance, it was graphic footage of five Memphis police officers fatally beating 29-year-old motorist Tyre Nichols. Hours earlier, it was police body-camera video of a man attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. On other days, it's been recordings of mass shootings, war, any other number of atrocities that comprise part of the modern news cycle.
MEMPHIS, TN
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to leave ABC after relationship revealed

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who have been on leave from their roles as co-hosts of ABC's afternoon show "GMA3," will not return to the network after the completion of an internal review into their relationship, which burst out into the open in late November. "After several productive conversations with...

