News organizations tried to decide Friday night whether to broadcast video that was unquestionably newsworthy but horrifically violent - hardly for the first time. In this instance, it was graphic footage of five Memphis police officers fatally beating 29-year-old motorist Tyre Nichols. Hours earlier, it was police body-camera video of a man attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. On other days, it's been recordings of mass shootings, war, any other number of atrocities that comprise part of the modern news cycle.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO