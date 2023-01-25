Deep learning techniques are used for data with an underlying non-Euclidean structure, such as graphs or manifolds, and are known as deep geometric learning. These techniques have previously been used to solve various issues in computational biology and structural biology, and they have shown a lot of promise when it comes to the creation and identification of new drugs. With a focus on tiny molecules generally, geometric deep learning frameworks that include graph representation functionality and built-in datasets have been created. A well-developed field of study focuses on minimization strategies and computational analysis of tiny molecule graphs. The same emphasis has yet to be paid to data preparation for deep geometric learning in structural biology and interactomics.

18 HOURS AGO