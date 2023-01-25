Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Biomedical institutions agree on a set of open science practices to monitor
Eighty stakeholders from twenty major biomedical research institutions across the globe have agreed upon a list of 19 open science practices to be implemented and monitored. The study, led by Dr. Kelly Cobey, Scientist and Director of the Open Science and Meta Research Program at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, Canada, forms the basis for the future development of institutional digital dashboards that will display that institution's compliance with open science practices. The study is published in the open access journal PLOS Biology on January 24.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Researchers have developed humanoid robots that can change their form into liquid to escape imprisonment
The Chinese University of Hong Kong researchers have created small, humanoid robots that are capable of changing shape and condensing into a liquid. The breakthrough may allow for the creation of more solid-to-liquid switching robots, hence increasing their use.
Government Technology
Study: 30% of College Students Have Used ChatGPT for Essays
Nearly a third of college students have used the AI chatbot ChatGPT to complete written homework assignments, with 60 percent saying they use the program on more than half of their assignments, according to a new study from the online magazine Intelligent. The survey of 1,000 current students at four-year...
3DPrint.com
Directed Energy Deposition: The Pathway to Large Format Metal 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
While AM has been dubbed as the 4th industrial revolution, it has made minimal in-roads into the arena of large part manufacturing. Among all the metal AM technologies, Directed Energy Deposition (DED)technologies are more easily scalable than others. Therefore, DED is well suited for manufacturing large parts. Surprisingly, the adoption of DED technologies has been much slower than other well-known 3d printing technologies, such as Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Material Jetting (MJ) or Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM). However, this is changing. Aerospace and defense industries are leading the way in exploring and adapting large format metal printing.
3DPrint.com
£6M UK Grant Boosts 3D Printed Medicine and More
Researchers at the University of Nottingham‘s Centre for Additive Manufacturing (CfAM) in the UK received a £6 million ($7.4 million) grant from the British government to develop a toolkit that will allow 3D printed medicines to be manufactured more effectively. The project aims to create “smart products” on demand that are personalized and bespoke, driving innovations closer to commercial production. Examples include prosthetic limbs, bio drugs containing active ingredients like biological molecules, and living plasters or wound patches that can rebuild tissues damaged from chronic disease.
Phys.org
Super-quick COVID test uses new technology
Sticking swabs up our noses and down our throats to confirm or deny whether we are infected with the coronavirus—almost all of us have done it multiple times in the last couple of years. The methods that have been used to detect and prevent the spread of the virus...
Virologists defend their science as officials eye more oversight of risky experiments
Over 150 virologists have signed on to a commentary that says all the evidence to date indicates that the coronavirus pandemic started naturally, and it wasn't the result of some kind of lab accident or malicious attack. They worry that continued speculation about a lab in China is fueling calls...
L.A. Weekly
Meet Kaushal Saraf: From Engineering to Problem-Solving, His Inspiring Journey
The world is becoming increasingly dependent on technology, and the need for skilled engineers has never been greater. Industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail all rely on technology to run smoothly, and engineers are the backbone that keeps everything running. One engineer who is making a significant impact in his field is Kaushal Saraf, the lead engineer at Atomus.
Technology Makes Us More Human
Updated on January 28, 2023, at 7:51 p.m. ETChatGPT, a new AI system that sounds so human in conversations that it could host its own podcast, is a test of temperament. Reading between its instantly generated, flawlessly grammatical lines, people see wildly different visions of the future.For some, ChatGPT promises to revolutionize the way we search for information, draft articles, write software code, and create business plans. When they use ChatGPT, they see Star Trek: a future in which opportunities for personal fulfillment are as large as the universe itself.Others see only massive job displacement and a profound loss of...
Phys.org
A new way to identify stresses in complex fluids
Fluid dynamics researchers use many techniques to study turbulent flows like ocean currents, or the swirling atmosphere of other planets. Arezoo Adrekani's team has discovered that a mathematical construct used in these fields provides valuable information about stress in complex flow geometries. Ardekani, a Purdue University professor of mechanical engineering,...
scitechdaily.com
Network Neuroscience Theory – The Best Predictor of Intelligence
Researchers have been working for many years to comprehend the relationship between brain structure, functional connectivity, and intelligence. A recent study provides the most comprehensive understanding to date of how different regions of the brain and neural networks contribute to a person’s problem-solving ability in a variety of contexts, a trait known as general intelligence.
AI Replicated Evolution and Generated New Enzymes as Good as Natural Ones
Over the past few months, it’s become clear that AI can be trained to imitate human language—just look at ChatGPT. And now, research shows that if trained adequately, similar language models can imitate human biology and evolution, and even put its own spin on it. In a study,...
MIT's latest drone propellers are very quiet and efficient
They consist of two blades looping together so that the tip of one blade curves back into the other.
marktechpost.com
Meet Graphein: a Python Library for Geometric Deep Learning and Network Analysis on Protein Structures and Interaction Networks
Deep learning techniques are used for data with an underlying non-Euclidean structure, such as graphs or manifolds, and are known as deep geometric learning. These techniques have previously been used to solve various issues in computational biology and structural biology, and they have shown a lot of promise when it comes to the creation and identification of new drugs. With a focus on tiny molecules generally, geometric deep learning frameworks that include graph representation functionality and built-in datasets have been created. A well-developed field of study focuses on minimization strategies and computational analysis of tiny molecule graphs. The same emphasis has yet to be paid to data preparation for deep geometric learning in structural biology and interactomics.
techaiapp.com
A continuum robot inspired by elephant trunks
Conventional robots based on separate joints do not always perform well in complex real-world tasks, particularly those that involve the dexterous manipulation of objects. Some roboticists have thus been trying to devise continuum robots, robotic platforms characterized by infinite degrees of freedom and no fixed number of joints. Continuum robots...
Industrial Distribution
Air Force Awards Startup $85M to Develop Full-Scale eSTOL Aircraft
Electra.aero today announced its selection by the U.S. Air Force AFWERX innovation arm for a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award that secures up to $85 million between private investments, government funding, and matching Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding for Electra's development of a full-scale pre-production prototype electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.
dallasexpress.com
Universities Making Changes Amid AI Fears
Generative artificial intelligence, as seen in many customer service chatbots, has become more advanced in recent months, resulting in students using them for their courses, prompting universities to consider changing how they assign work. Professors such as Antony Aumann from Northern Michigan University have noticed an uptick in some students’...
Comments / 0