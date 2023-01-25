ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Mom of 5 struggles with SUV from Dice Auto Sales

By Shamir Owens
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7NA3_0kRMEPNp00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Angel Naranjo said that the first car she bought from Dice Auto Sales had its problems, but that the workers helped her and made the needed repairs.

But after she bought a second vehicle from Dice, she said that’s when she realized she had made a big mistake.

“It makes me feel like a horrible mom right now because I can’t do what they need me to do.”

Naranjo is a mom of five. She said the 2013 Ford Explorer she bought less than a year ago from Dice Auto Sales is no longer drivable.

According to Naranjo, the situation has put a big burden on her family.

“I’ve missed doctor appointments because I either don’t have the money to pay for the vehicle or I don’t have the money to get on the bus,” she said.

A short time after buying her SUV, it started making a noise.

“It just sounded like my tire was going to come off,” continued Naranjo.

Naranjo then had her car looked at, and it was discovered that four of the five lugnuts on one tire were missing. She was stranded, pregnant at the time, and had four of her children with her.

“We were stuck in the middle of the road because of that happening,” she said.

When she continued hearing noise coming from the SUV, Naranjo took it back to Dice to see what the problem was. This time, her brakes and rotors needed to be replaced.

Employees at Dice vowed to fix them.

“I sat there for about 4 hours with my son at Dice Auto and they come out and said everything was fixed,” she said.

But Naranjo claims that the noise was still there, so she took it to Bell Tire for a full inspection, and what they told her left her in tears.

Her car needed $5,000 worth of repairs.

“I don’t have the money to fix all the problems that are wrong with it,” lamented Naranjo.

With having to pay for a rental car each week, along with a $200 car payment every two weeks, Naranjo said it’s all become too much.

“I can’t work the hours I need to work if I have to take a bus because sometimes I have to work late hours until 3 o’clock in the morning and there are no buses running then,” Naranjo said.

Naranjo said that the workers at Dice Auto Sales need to stop selling bad cars before someone gets hurt.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 19

Randy Drown
3d ago

As much as used cars cost you should get a six month full warranty on all repairs for those of you that think this is not possible think of the mark up these used car dealers make on these well worn out cars argue if want but true

Reply(1)
12
Chris McKenzie
2d ago

why don't these people have a little bit of empathy for this poor woman and help her fix her car for God's sake she's not sitting at home and having the government hand out money to her she's got a job

Reply
3
Tracy moore
2d ago

there needs to be more of a checklist that is given to these car lots that sell piece of crap cars to anybody they know there are desperate people out there that need transportation and need it now and they sell them anything and everything and unfortunately there are no consequences they throw the money in their bank account or in their pockets and laugh at you when you walk out the door it's a really sad situation

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing

Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNEM

Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

GM, LCC aim to create new workforce with study

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors and Lansing Community College leaders say they want to invest in the next generation of auto workers. GM and LCC officials say they want to strengthen the pipeline of employees trained in advanced auto technology. It comes at a time when other mid-Michigan business leaders are pushing to get […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy