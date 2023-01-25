Judge considers request to dismiss charges of sex abuse of a minor against Alaska's former acting attorney general

Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Key revelations and unanswered questions after Week 1.
The pieces of a long-speculated-about puzzle are coming together as the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office begins putting together its double-murder case against disbarred Hampton attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the night of June 7, 2021, after an alleged decade-long crime spree that eventually led to more than 100 criminal charges.
Police continue to probe Daub family deaths, daughter posted rambling videos on YouTube
As West Manchester Township Police continue to investigate the pre-planned deaths of the Daub family, videos posted on YouTube by the daughter reveal struggles she faced. Police found the parents, 62-year-old James Daub and 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan E. Daub, deceased in the backyard of their suburban home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue.
Officers responding to shots fired in downtown Anchorage find 1 dead, 1 seriously injured, police say
Jan. 28—One man is dead and another has been hospitalized following an apparent shooting in downtown Anchorage early Saturday morning that police are investigating as a homicide. Police said they responded at 3:19 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired in a large parking lot on West Third Avenue...
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting of man at Nyack Plaza apartments
NYACK - Orangetown police said Saturday they have charged a suspect in the Friday night shooting of a man at the Nyack Plaza apartments. Eddie Sanchez, 61, of Nyack, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. He...
Coming soon to Arizona schools: 'massive layoffs' and 'disaster,' unless our leaders act
We are now at T-minus 33 days until nearly a million Arizona school children are faced with an early, disastrous end to their school year. Unless, that is, the Arizona Legislature takes action to protect the public schools. So, well, you can see why I’m worried. I’m not the...
23-year-old man found dead after Anchorage police respond to reports of gunfire
Jan. 27—Update, 11:40 a.m. Friday: Anchorage police identified 23-year-old Elijah Anderson as the man found dead Wednesday. No additional information was available. Anchorage patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire near Midtown late Wednesday found a man dead. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Eureka Street around...
Surveillance cameras captured Neptune killing, but who was the gunman behind the mask?
FREEHOLD Randolph Goodman drove home the night of Nov. 10, 2018, parked his car and took a bag of takeout from Red Lobster upstairs to his Neptune apartment, but not before having a conversation outside with Marcus Morrisey, a prosecutor told a Monmouth County jury Wednesday. Morrisey wanted to buy...
Traffic crash turns chase, leads to two arrests
Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A routine traffic crash ended with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit search, and two arrests on different outstanding felony warrants, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials reported. On Thursday at noon, a 35-year-old Blair Township man was driving his black Ford Fusion on M-37...
MSP looking for stolen Mottville trailer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police are asking for help in the investigation of the theft of a travel trailer from a residence in the 68000 block of Vistula Road, Mottville Township. The theft took place between Dec. 20 and 21 on the far west side of St....
