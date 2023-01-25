ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills

By Nikelle Delgado
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yu0aa_0kRMDnea00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there.

Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up.

However, a Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or “LIHEAP,” is available.

“There is no discrimination in how cold it gets and how much something costs, right? They don’t care who you are. The weather is what it is, the rates are what they are,” said Owen Carter, deputy director of program operations for the City of Rockford.

Carter knows that there are people who need help with their utilities. He hopes that weekly information sessions on “LIHEAP” will point them in the right direction.

“After a certain date or a certain temperature, they can’t disconnect you,” Carter said. “The problem is, what about low-income families who are already disconnected?”

The program gives Illinois residents a credit on their utility bills. This credit can help with past due amounts or be used toward future bills.

“People seeing these high bills may get discouraged, they may get really stressed,” said Jim Chilsen, communications director for the Citizens Utility Board. “People should know that that energy efficiency is about taking safe actions to reduce your utility bills and still stay safe and warm.”

Chilsen said that residents should “weatherize” their doors and windows to keep their bill down. They should keep their thermostat at 68 degrees when they are at home, but they can knock it down 10 degrees when they leave or are asleep. However, they should never go below 55 degrees.

Carter said that no one should suffer to choose whether to put food on the table or heat their home.

“So, what we would like to do is work within our ability, utilizing funds that we received in order to help as many people as we can restore, or continue heating, their home throughout the winter months,” he said.

Information sessions are every Wednesday until the end of March for those in Boone and Winnebago Counties. Find details on upcoming meeting locations and eligibility below:

The LIHEAP Team will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
February 1 – Rockford Today Network 4437 E. State St.
February 8 – Washington Park Community Center 3617 Delaware St.
February 15 – Northwest Community Center 1325 N. Johnston Ave.
February 22 – St. Bernadette Catholic Church 2400 Bell Ave.
March 1 – Washington Park Community Center 3617 Delaware St.
March 8 – Rockford Today Network 4437 E. State St.
March 15 – Providence Baptist Church – 2209 Clifton Ave.
March 22 – St. Bernadette Catholic Church 2400 Bell Ave.
March 29 – Providence Baptist Church – 2209 Clifton Ave.

Be sure to bring the following documents with you:
Photo ID (driver`s license, State issued ID, work or school ID or FOID card)
Proof of 30-Day GROSS income (for ALL household members 18+, this includes TANF, child support, SSI or SSD, SSDI, etc.). If anyone 18+ in the household claims zero income, they must show proof of public benefits (i.e., SNAP, public housing verification or a letter from someone who assist you financially).
Current (most recent) Heating and Electric Bills (Need both front and back and if utilities are included in your rent, bring a copy of your lease)
Social Security Cards for all household members (must be original, no copies. Birth certificates accepted for children under 6 months).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 20

Jeanette Collazo
3d ago

liheap does help but you have to be low income and have proof they helped me but they pay for it in the summer lol if you run out before the winter you still have to pay the bills

Reply(7)
4
John Schumacher
3d ago

Here's how people can help, STOP VOTING FOR THE CORRUPT DEMOCRATS WHO DON'T CARE ABOUT THE PEOPLE.

Reply
8
FREE I
3d ago

This an other programs need to be restructured there is no help for the hard working tax payer if you are 5.00$ over this budget you are rejected

Reply
3
Related
The Center Square

As Illinois plans 2024 budget, pension debt looms

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois will be working on its 2024 budget in the coming weeks, and some are suggesting significant changes to address the state's unfunded pension liability. The state has until the end of spring session to approve a budget that is set to begin July 1. One of the issues lawmakers are working to address is the state's unfunded pension debts. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide

Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill

Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive

(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: State child welfare director keeps job; lead pipe grants distributed; Gen X exhibit opens

The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state's child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Food banks prepare for SNAP food aid benefits to decrease

Food banks are preparing for an increased demand as benefits from the SNAP food aid program return to pre-pandemic levels. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced that monthly benefits will return to the lower levels beginning March 1, impacting more than two million people in the state. This comes after Congress passed an act in December which ended the emergency funding set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy