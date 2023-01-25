Read full article on original website
Related
bestattractions.org
Convenient Things to Do in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Penn Hills, PA. Penn Hills is a borough of Pittsburgh, and it has many exciting attractions and activities despite being only twelve minutes east of downtown. As a result, it’s a great place to stop if you’re passing through or going to a nearby event, like Carnegie Museums in Oakland.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?
People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
Healthcare workers voice host of issues in Allegheny County townhall
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Healthcare workers including physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and paramedics voiced their numerous staffing challenges at the House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday at McCandless Town Hall near Pittsburgh. The hearing was hosted by PA State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny), who is also an emergency physician and the first physician to serve in the […]
Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time
Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
explorejeffersonpa.com
Motorist Charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Center Township
CENTER TWP., Pa. – A motorist was charged with Homicide by Vehicle following a fatal crash on State Route 119 in Center Township, Indiana County, late Thursday night. The motorist, 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, of Indiana, was charged with felony counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, and Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, as well as several summary Vehicle Code violations.
wtae.com
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
wtae.com
Man held for trial in deadly 2013 bank robbery inside a Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County judge ruled Keith Wilk will stand trial in the killing of Vincent Kelley on Father's Day duringa bank robbery nearly a decade ago. Kelley's family was in the courtroom for Wilk's preliminary hearing. "I haven't slept in two days because I was so...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Jan. 27-29
The annual Joe’s Sports Card & Collectible Show returns to Westmoreland Mall this weekend. For more than a decade, the show has offered attendees the opportunity to buy, sell and trade cards, memorabilia, action figures, gaming products and other items. Vendors will be set up in the lower-level Center...
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
Police: Jeannette man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash near Homer City
A Jeannette man was killed late Thursday night when an Indiana, Pa. man is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 119 near Homer City and crashing into a car in which the victim was riding, state police from Indiana County said. The victim, Alex A. Booher, 30, was...
cityandstatepa.com
Mudslinging taints Allegheny County Council race
Allegheny County Council Member Bethany Hallam and Democratic challenger Joanna Doven are already embroiled in a bitter feud for Hallam’s at-large county council seat – with Twitter becoming a major political battleground for the two to square off in the public light. Attacks in the primary race have...
PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100
PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chadwick Manor residents irked by FedEx facility noise
The Richland board of supervisors heard from more Chadwick Manor residents regarding levels of noise disturbance created by the FedEx Freight facility in Gibsonia at their Jan. 18 meeting. The complaints follow the decision of the board to extend the FedEx Freight facility’s developer’s agreement from April 14, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, at the Dec. 21 meeting.
wtae.com
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents
A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
20 years after homicide, state police look for information into stabbing of Monessen man
State police in Belle Vernon are looking for information in the homicide of a Monessen man. Robert Bristol, 24, was killed Jan. 26, 2003, after going to the Brownsville Hotel in Brownsville Borough, Fayette County, with friends. A fight broke out between a group of people from Monessen and Republic,...
beavercountyradio.com
2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska
Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Police and consequences
Laurel: To carrying on. Though the hole created by the loss of Chief Justin McIntire remains, the Brackenridge police are getting back to business as usual. Police from across the region covered the department following McIntire’s death Jan. 2 in the line of duty, allowing the Brackenridge officers an opportunity to grieve their fallen co-worker.
pghcitypaper.com
CP Jail Watch: Incarcerated individual says stroke was caused by jail withholding medication
A medically vulnerable individual incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail says he had a stroke after the jail refused him necessary medication for an extended period of time and that he was left laying unresponsive on the floor of his cell for more than an hour during a medical emergency late last year.
Comments / 0