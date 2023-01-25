ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Convenient Things to Do in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Penn Hills, PA. Penn Hills is a borough of Pittsburgh, and it has many exciting attractions and activities despite being only twelve minutes east of downtown. As a result, it’s a great place to stop if you’re passing through or going to a nearby event, like Carnegie Museums in Oakland.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?

People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Healthcare workers voice host of issues in Allegheny County townhall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Healthcare workers including physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and paramedics voiced their numerous staffing challenges at the House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday at McCandless Town Hall near Pittsburgh. The hearing was hosted by PA State Representative Arvind Venkat (D-Allegheny), who is also an emergency physician and the first physician to serve in the […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time

Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
PENN HILLS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Motorist Charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Center Township

CENTER TWP., Pa. – A motorist was charged with Homicide by Vehicle following a fatal crash on State Route 119 in Center Township, Indiana County, late Thursday night. The motorist, 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, of Indiana, was charged with felony counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, and Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, as well as several summary Vehicle Code violations.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cityandstatepa.com

Mudslinging taints Allegheny County Council race

Allegheny County Council Member Bethany Hallam and Democratic challenger Joanna Doven are already embroiled in a bitter feud for Hallam’s at-large county council seat – with Twitter becoming a major political battleground for the two to square off in the public light. Attacks in the primary race have...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chadwick Manor residents irked by FedEx facility noise

The Richland board of supervisors heard from more Chadwick Manor residents regarding levels of noise disturbance created by the FedEx Freight facility in Gibsonia at their Jan. 18 meeting. The complaints follow the decision of the board to extend the FedEx Freight facility’s developer’s agreement from April 14, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, at the Dec. 21 meeting.
GIBSONIA, PA
wtae.com

Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh

One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents

A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska

Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurels & lances: Police and consequences

Laurel: To carrying on. Though the hole created by the loss of Chief Justin McIntire remains, the Brackenridge police are getting back to business as usual. Police from across the region covered the department following McIntire’s death Jan. 2 in the line of duty, allowing the Brackenridge officers an opportunity to grieve their fallen co-worker.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA

